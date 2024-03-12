"I did not have any bad intentions" - GeorgeNotFound apologizes to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz, claims he would be "saying more soon"

Dream SMP member GeorgeNotFound has taken to X to apologize following the allegations made by Twitch streamer Caitibugzz, accusing George of sexually assaulting her when she was "freshly eighteen," just having graduated from her high school a few weeks prior. This was backed up by fellow streamer Novaruu, who accused George of having a "weird tickling kink," with her believing that Caitibugzz would not lie about something so specific.

GeorgeNotFound has since responded to the allegations on X and issued an apology, expressing that he did not have any malicious intentions. He also informed readers that he would speak further on the topic soon. George stated:

"Since reading Caiti’s newest post, my perspective on that night and my overall conclusion has massively changed as she introduced new information that I was not aware of at all before. I have much more I will say, but for now, Caiti I am sorry. I am so sorry. I really hope you can hear my words and try to understand that I did not have any bad intentions. That does not change the fact that you were hurt. I will be saying more soon."

"A serious opportunity to correct your actions" - Fans react as GeorgeNotFound issues apology on X following allegations by Caitibugzz

Caitibugzz had made serious allegations against George on March 10, 2024, during her stream. She had not directly named George but had referred to the perpetrator as a "significantly older" and "popular creator," with many assuming it to be GeorgeNotFound. She had claimed that he would supposedly "slip his hand" under her clothes in an inappropriate and nonconsensual manner, even in the presence of other people, including Caitibugzz's best friend.

On the same day, George made a post on X, stating that he has never "and would never break someone's sexual boundaries" while also sharing that he was gathering "all the information and evidence" related to the incident from his side:

Fans have since reacted to George's apology, with over 100,000 views on the X post. Many fans expressed their belief that was "an opportunity" for George to improve his behavior, take accountability and "reflect":

"I do wish you had acknowledged the impact it had on her before you posted your video, but this is a serious opportunity to correct your actions, to learn and improve as a man and as a person and to make sure it never happens again"

Many criticized GeorgeNotFound for not apologizing before he hosted a stream on the matter, while others stated that the entire ordeal sounded like a "private conversation":

Several allegations have come out against Dream SMP members in recent times, including Wilbur Soot being accused by Shelby Shubble of physical abuse during her stream.