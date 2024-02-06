"Appeals to idiots and morons" - Anthony Fantano calls Adin Ross a "stupid person" following his recent stream with Playboi Carti

Popular YouTuber and music critic Anthony Fantano has commented on Adin Ross' recent livestream with Playboi Carti. During an AMA session, a viewer named Gioverbino asked Fantano about his thoughts on the sensational event. Claiming the Kick broadcast was "fine," the content creator went off at Ross, calling him a "stupid person."

Fantano did not stop there, as he stated that the 23-year-old internet personality was "desperate for attention" and threw shade at his association with controversial figure Andrew Tate.

Fantano said:

"Who (Adin Ross) is only where is he because he is desperate for attention. Does all that silly online gambling. Is an Andrew Tate coattails rider. And, pretty much exclusively appeals to idiots and morons."

"He took the money and ran; that is funny to me" - Anthony Fantano goes off at Adin Ross following his recent collaboration with Playboi Carti

In a minute-long video posted on X, Anthony Fantano discussed the recent Adin Ross x Playboi Carti livestream. Stating that he is a "fan of mechanisms" that take money from a "stupid person's pocket," the YouTuber said:

"What do I think of the Adin Ross and Playboi Carti situation? I don't know. I mean, I guess it's fine. Say for illegal scams that take advantage of the needy and the helpless, I'm usually a fan of mechanisms take money out of a stupid person's pocket and put it into a smarter person's pocket. The smarter person in this scenario being Playboi Carti, and the stupid person is played by Adin Ross."

After commenting on Ross' gambling content and his association with Andrew Tate, Fantano stated that Playboi Carti was in the "right mind" to bag $2 million by appearing on the Kick streamer's channel.

He elaborated:

"Yeah, Playboi Carti was very much in his right mind to see this dude, see his situation, and come to the realization that it kind of seems like he'll pay just about anything for me to come on his stream and pretty much validate him with a few minutes of my time and my presence."

According to Fantano, 21 Savage should charge more for appearances on Ross' livestream:

"He took the money and ran, that is funny to me. Hopefully, people think Adin is an idiot as a result of this. And hopefully, 21 Savage starts charging him more for his time and validation and attention."

Fans react to Anthony Fantano's take

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Anthony Fantano's take has elicited over 100 comments. Here's what the community had to say:

On February 6, 2024, Adin Ross posted an update on X, announcing that Playboi Carti would once again appear on his channel, this time in the "right way for the fans."