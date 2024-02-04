"Trying to set him up" - Fans react as Adin Ross reveals 21 Savage offered to collaborate and "walk around the streets" in Atlanta

Following an alleged cheating controversy, Kick star Adin Ross revealed that British-American rapper 21 Savage offered to collaborate with him in Atlanta, Georgia. For those unaware of the drama, on February 2, 2024, Adin Ross and 21 Savage got together on a livestream and wagered hundreds of thousands of dollars over a card game.

Things took a turn when one of Ross' associates informed him that 21 Savage allegedly rigged the card deck, resulting in him bagging $250,000.

Earlier today (February 4, 2024), the 23-year-old internet star disclosed that 21 Savage reached out to him after the broadcast and apologized. Claiming that the rapper paid back the amount of money he won during the card game, Adin Ross stated:

"He came through on it. I got the full $250,000, which we agreed on before starting the card game and forced on the dice, right... in a monkey. So, we agreed on $250,000 because that was his buyout. It was really $450k and I was like, 'Do you want a buyout?' And then, yeah. He gave me $250,000, sent to my s**t. It's not cap, I literally have the wire proof. I've got to blur our information and s**t"

The Kick ambassador later stated that 21 Savage offered to collaborate with him in Atlanta and "walk around the streets." A 22-second clip has gone viral on X, with user @Pulsiveee commenting:

"21 (Savage) is trying to set him up."

Expand Tweet

"He's not making it out there alive" - Adin Ross claiming 21 Savage offered to collaborate in Atlanta sparks wild reactions online

X user @Pulsiveee commented that 21 Savage is "trying to set up" the Kick streamer (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

During a livestream on February 4, 2024, Adin Ross addressed the alleged cheating controversy involving 21 Savage, disclosing that the latter contacted him and apologized. He also claimed that the rapper offered to collaborate with him in Atlanta and elaborated:

"He was already like, 'For the next stream, let me take you to Atlanta. I'll take you to where I'm from. We'll walk around the streets and s**t. We'll do some cool s**t.' So, I was like, 'F**k it!'"

After seeing how his Kick audience responded to this, the Florida native remarked:

"Look at you guys. Like bro - stop, bro! Anyways, so... he said he's down to do that s**t."

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross' clip went viral on X, with hundreds of netizens commenting on it. User @Sasnoop251 voiced suspicion by writing:

Expand Tweet

According to user @WarzoneHQS, Ross should "cut ties" with 21 Savage:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user @luvbeccazx commented:

"He's not making it out there alive."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross is not the only streamer with whom 21 Savage has collaborated. On January 30, 2024, he appeared on Kai Cenat's channel. The two personalities made headlines after the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner broke his gaming and streaming setup after losing a $300,000 bet to 21 Savage.