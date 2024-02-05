"What kinda demon magic you did?" - Fans shocked as Adin Ross announces livestream with Playboi Carti, claims he paid $2 million in cash

Kick star Adin Ross has left the online community shocked by announcing a collaboration with American rapper Playboi Carti. For context, the Florida native shared some cryptic updates on X, teasing that something big would happen on Sunday. In a series of tweets, Adin Ross wrote:

"You will understand, Sunday. Come back to this tweet on Sunday. Sunday, all I've got to say."

Earlier today, X user @tervisscoot reported that Playboi Carti would be appearing as a guest on the content creator's channel following the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. They also speculated that Ross "allegedly paid $50,000" for the collaboration.

Adin Ross then confirmed in a post on X that the rapper and singer-songwriter would appear on his Kick livestream. He also stated that he paid $2 million in cash and added:

"$50k? $2 million, cash, and a rari (Ferrari). 2024 music. Adin X Playboi Carti stream tonight live on my Kick. See you soon."

As expected, the announcement quickly went viral, amassing over 693.6k views and more than 13k likes. X user @ascinhiding shared their thoughts by writing:

"What kinda demon magic you did to get Carti on live(stream)?"

The Kick streamer confirmed Playboi Carti would be appearing on his livestream (Image via @adinross/X)

"On god, I'm reacting to that s**t!" - Kai Cenat says he is "getting banned tonight" as he plans on watching Adin Ross' collaboration with Playboi Carti, fans react

X user @ascinhiding wondering "what kind of demon magic" the Kick star did to get Playboi Carti on his channel (Image via @adinross/X)

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner, Kai Cenat, reacted to the viral news during a livestream on the same day. The content creator was taken aback after reading Adin Ross' announcement and exclaimed:

"Wait, what? Yo! What the f**k!"

Kai Cenat then jokingly said that he was "getting banned tonight" as he planned on reacting to Adin Ross' collaboration with Playboi Carti. He elaborated:

"Yo, we're getting banned tonight! On god, I'm reacting to this s**t. On god, I'm... yo, yo! Yo, on god..."

The New Yorker's attention was drawn to a tweet in which the 23-year-old claimed to have paid Playboi Carti $2 million in cash. He remarked:

"Wait, what? Wait. Adin, you paid $2 mill? Damn!"

Here's what fans had to say about Adin Ross' announcement:

Numerous fans expressed their astonishment, with X user @MandoCBFW referring to Ross as a "trendsetter." Meanwhile, user @littleboomstick said that paying $2 million for the collaboration was "crazy."