"Adin Ross would go down as the greatest streamer": Fans hype up tonight's stream after Adin Ross teases big collaboration

Fans are hyping up popular livestreamer Adin Ross after he teased that his upcoming broadcast on Kick will be a big one. Supporters have been posting about it on social media ever since the creator made big claims about his Sunday stream on now-deleted posts on X. Fans have also been speculating about who he will bring on tonight, February 4, with many putting forward names such as Drake.

Because Adin has collaborated with popular artists before and has quite a friendly relationship with celebrity rappers such as the aforementioned musician, it is not a stretch to anticipate that he will probably have someone famous on his stream. In light of the teaser, fans have been feeling excited, with one X user stating:

"Adin Ross would go down as the greatest streamer ever after tonight, I fear."

Adin Ross fans speculate a big collaboration for tonight's stream, with many mentioning Kanye West and Drake as possible guests

Ross has amassed quite a huge following on Kick ever since his indefinite ban from Twitch in 2023. Though this streamer has had his share of controversies, he has been collaborating with pop artists and rappers for some time now. Recently he had 21 Savage as his guest and a subsequent cheating scandal related to a card game made quite a stir in the creator's fan base.

It is unclear what exactly Adin Ross is planning to do on his Sunday, February 4, stream, but he did tease that it would be "big" in a couple of posts on X. Although they may have been removed from the social media platform, fans are still hoping that someone popular will be joining his broadcast tonight.

Canadian rapper Drake is a close friend of the creator and serves as an ambassador for Stake.com, the same website where Adin plays slot games. The two have interacted virtually on stream several times in the past, and many fans seem to think that the singer might be the mystery guest the Kick streamer has been teasing.

That said, many have also speculated that the unnamed guest could very well be one of many other rappers, with names such as Kanye West being thrown into the mix. Popular figures like Elon Musk have also been mentioned. Here are some general reactions from social media as fans hype up Adin Ross's Sunday Stream.

The recent collaborations on the streamer's part are in line with his announcement from January about reducing gambling streams to focus on more "real content." Be it Drake, Elon Musk, Kanye West, or any other famous rapper, it is clear that fans are charged up to see Adin Ross's stream tonight on Kick.