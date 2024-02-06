"Backlash forced Carti to do a part two" - Adin Ross revealing he would be reconnecting with Playboi Carti after recent disaster leaves fans shocked

Kick star Adin Ross has once again shocked the online community by revealing that he would be reconnecting with Playboi Carti after a recent disaster. For those unaware, Adin Ross took the internet by storm on February 5, 2024, when he announced that the American rapper would be appearing on his channel.

However, things did not go as planned, with Playboi Carti spending approximately 10 minutes on the livestream. Things became more awkward when Ross handed him a duffle full of cash, which fans estimated was worth $2 million, and Playboi Carti exited.

On February 6, 2024, the Florida native took to X to share a screenshot of his FaceTime conversation with Playboi Carti. Claiming that "all questions will be answered," the content creator wrote:

"Stream soon. Part two, the right way for the fans… all questions will be answered."

The tweet immediately started trending on the social media platform, accruing over 3.2 million views in just a few hours. X user @ascinhiding commented:

"The backlash forced Carti to do a part two."

"Kick is not paying this time" - Adin Ross provides details about the upcoming stream with Playboi Carti, fans react

One fan wrote that Playboi Carti was "forced" to reconnect with the Kick streamer following backlash (Image via @adinross/X)

In addition to the aforementioned update on X, Adin Ross posted a comment on Instagram claiming that "all questions about music" and "anything else" will be answered during his upcoming collaboration with Playboi Carti.

He also stated that Kick will not be paying the rapper this time, adding:

"Part two. All questions will be answered for fans. All questions about music and anything else you want to know. And, Kick is not paying this time. Thank you, Jordan."

A fan account on X re-posted Ross' Instagram comment on the social media platform (Image via @AdinReports/X)

With thousands of netizens commenting on the announcement, X user @FearedBuck wanted to know more about the $2 million Playboi Carti received for his appearance on February 5, 2024, livestream:

X user @FearedBuck's comment (Image via @adinross/X)

One viewer joked that Adin Ross would get "finessed":

X user @cleyyreloaded's comment (Image via @adinross/X)

Another community member was skeptical about the Adin Ross x Playboi Carti collaboration:

X user @BronGotGame's comment (Image via @adinross/X)

Some of the notable reactions were along these lines:

In other news, on February 6, 2024, Adin Ross became the first Kick streamer to amass over one million followers on his channel.