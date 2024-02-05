Adin Ross and Playboi Carti Kick stream: Date, livestream link, and more details explored

Popular streamer Adin Ross has revealed one of his most noteworthy collaborations to date. The streamer is poised to showcase American rapper and singer-songwriter Playboi Carti in his upcoming livestream on Kick. Adin, presently situated in Los Angeles, is prepared to welcome the rapper following his appearance at the recent 2024 Grammy Awards.

The news was confirmed earlier today (February 4) when Adin Ross revealed on his X account that Playboi Carti would indeed be joining him. He even hinted at having paid $2 million and a Ferrari to the streamer as payment, although this is likely meant in jest.

Streamer confirms collaboration with Playboi Carti (Image via X)

When and where to watch Adin Ross' stream with Playboi Carti?

Kick streamer Adin Ross is poised to host one of America's biggest rappers, Playboi Carti, later tonight (February 4) or February 5 for Eastern Time (ET), Europe, and Asia. The exact timing of their collaboration has not been confirmed yet, but they are expected to go live soon. Adin will be hosting Playboi Carti in his LA home.

You can click here to go to Adin's Kick profile.

What did Adin Ross say about the upcoming feature?

Adin Ross is no stranger to bringing big names onto his stream. In fact, in 2024 alone, he has streamed with various rappers, including American-British rapper 21 Savage. Now, he seems to be gearing up to bring in his most significant name yet, Playboi Carti.

Adin also took to his X account to share the viral news and express his excitement for the upcoming stream with the popular rapper. He posted the following message:

"See you guys in a couple of hours. The last thing ima say is no matter who it is there will be some type of hate or negativity. The same way y'all hated Chris Brown. Regardless I’m hyped and excited. See you guys soon for an epic night."

Adin speaks on his upcoming stream (Image via X)

Playboi Carti is already going viral, particularly following his breathtaking performance with Travis Scott during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in LA. The duo collaborated to deliver a mesmerizing rendition of "FEIN” together.

Adin Ross also recently made the news after he hosted 21 Savage. The collaboration ended up being a controversial one after the rapper allegedly cheated during a wager battle between the two.