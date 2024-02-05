"I feel horrible" - Adin Ross apologizes to Ed Craven and fans after his stream with Playboi Carti doesn't go as planned

Kick streamer Adin Ross felt let down when his highly anticipated stream with rapper Playboi Carti proved disappointing. To provide context, Ross waited an hour and a half for the rapper to arrive. However, when Carti finally showed up, he didn't chat much and left after just 10 minutes without even taking a seat.

Despite Adin's $2 million offer and the support of Kick and Stake owner Eddie Craven, the collaboration with Playboi Carti appeared to be disappointing. Adin apologized to Eddie and the fans for the underwhelming stream. The streamer remarked:

"I feel horrible."

Expand Tweet

"I'm sorry" - Adin Ross disappointed after his stream with Playboi Carti ends up being a dud

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross' highly anticipated stream, hyped as the biggest of the year with over 470K live viewers, turned out to be a disappointment after Playboi Carti abruptly left after just a few minutes.

Adin was understandably upset when the stream didn't go as planned. He extended his apologies to Eddie Craven, the owner of the streaming platform who funded the event. The streamer said:

"Eddie, I got you, bro. I'm sorry, we'll talk. That's crazy. I'm sorry, bro. Like, I don't know what to say, Eddie. Whatever you need me to do, I'll do it. I'll f**king stream 20 hours a f**king day, I'll do a subathon. I'm sorry bro. I feel horrible about it. I wish I would've known but that is crazy as f**k bro."

(Timestamp: 02:53:58)

He also mentioned that he had to postpone family duties just to stream with the rapper:

"Eddie, if I would've known, I would never have let that happen. I'm sorry about it. I waited four f**king hours. I took a jet to LA from Miami when I have actual family sh*t going on. I'm literally going back to Miami tonight bro. I got too much family bullsh*t going on."

Fans react to Adin Ross' stream

The stream garnered a variety of reactions from fellow streamers and fans alike. For example, Ludwig called it a 'scam':

Ludwig reacts to the stream (Image via X)

Kai Cenat, who was excited for the stream, reacted too:

Expand Tweet

Here are some other X reactions:

Fans give their take on the clip (Image via X)

Another point of contention arose when it was revealed that Adin had paid a portion of the $2 million to the rapper, who promptly left the stream shortly after receiving it. It remains to be seen if the rapper will comment on the matter.