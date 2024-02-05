"We are about to witness peak" - Fans react as Kick seemingly crashes before Adin Ross' stream with Playboi Carti

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross is gearing up to feature one of America's prominent rappers, Playboi Carti, in his latest livestream. The news swiftly gained traction, going viral across various platforms. In fact, just moments before the stream, the sheer volume of fans logging in caused the website to reportedly crash.

Popular X creator and internet troll Fear Buck (@FearedBuck) posted a screenshot depicting the supposed website crash and wrote:

"Adin Ross has broken Kick before Playboi Carti even arrived."

Kick website seemingly crashed before the viral stream (Image via X)

One X user reacted by expressing their excitement ahead of the viral stream:

"We are about to witness peak."

Fans hyped up before the stream (Image via X)

Adin Ross' stream with Playboi Carti breaks the website

Adin Ross stands out as Kick.com's most prominent streamer, boasting nearly a million followers. He joined the platform as a streamer and co-owner back in 2023. It's only natural that the website's biggest name is set to feature one of the biggest names in the rapping scene - Playboi Carti.

Before Adin went live on his channel, reports emerged that the website had crashed. This news and the excitement of watching Adin stream with the rapper was shared on X, sparking a flurry of reactions online. Here are some notable ones:

Fans remain excited ahead of the stream (Image via X)

Some fans, however, remain skeptical about the stream, with many theorizing that the collaboration could just be a troll. They drew comparisons to the incident when Adin brought in a Kim Jong Un impersonator:

Fans react to the update (Image via X)

When is Adin Ross streaming with Playboi Carti?

Adin Ross has confirmed that he will be streaming with Playboi Carti later today, February 4, or February 5 for those in Eastern Time. While Adin has a knack for trolling his chat, the streamer is likely to feature the rapper, considering his past history of collaborating with other rappers.

At the time of writing, the streamer is indeed live on his Kick channel (the website is up and running presently). The stream has amassed over 370K viewers (a number that is rising by the minute) even before the rapper's appearance:

Adin's stream already clocks over 370K live viewers (Image via Kick)

Adin recently collaborated with another rapper, 21 Savage. Their stream went viral, albeit for the wrong reasons. The rapper was accused of cheating during their stream when they decided to wager over a card game.