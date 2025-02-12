"You only come after white people": Adin Ross calls out Pokimane for praising Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Kick star Adin Ross had a heated response after Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" praised Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, calling her "twisted" and "fake." His reaction came almost a day after Pokimane's livestream, in which she defended Lamar's halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. During her broadcast, the Morrocan-Canadian personality criticized those bashing the rapper's performance and stated that "only white people hated it."

Ross had already expressed his disdain for the Super Bowl halftime show on social media. In his latest Kick stream on February 11, 2025, the internet personality lashed out at everyone mocking his opinion and specifically called out Pokimane:

"F**k all of you, I don't care. That's why I went on that Twitter rant. I don't take it back, I didn't delete the tweet. I got sent it by other people. YourRage texting me, he's laughing his a** off. Everyone's sending me the Tweet, bro, I don't give a f**k, I went off. And f**k Pokimane too, f**k you! You're a fake, twisted b**ch."

Ross also directly addressed Pokimane's comment about "white people hating it," arguing that she should not have introduced race into the discussion:

"You only come after white people, because guess what Pokimane, you know that's going to get catered to and sh*t like that, you can't get canceled coming after white people. Why do you have to bring race up, in general? Keep it to yourself, b**ch. Holy f**k!"

Adin Ross claims Kendrick Lamar made his Super Bowl halftime show about Drake

In the same stream where he criticized Pokimane, Adin Ross reiterated his belief that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was "trash" and accused the rapper of making it all about Drake:

"Sh*t was f**king trash bro, it was just a**! Again, he had his moment to make it Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. He based it all on Drake."

Ross also claimed that Lamar said some "dumb" and "stupid" things during his performance:

"And then he said some stupid sh*t, it was just dumb sh*t bro, I ain't going to lie to you. It's so stupid. It's just dumb."

Adin Ross is known to be a fan of Drake and has collaborated with the Canadian rapper in the past.

