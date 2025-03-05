"What a joke": xQc calls out Twitch for favoritism after Twitch unbans HasanAbi in one day

Felix "xQc" has called out Twitch for favoritism after HasanAbi was unbanned from the platform in a day, claiming the Amazon-owned website treats him and other streamers differently. For context, political commentator HasanAbi was banned on March 3, 2025, reportedly because of his controversial comments about US Senator Rick Scott.

However, as reported by the StreamerBans bot, Twitch unbanned HasanAbi's channel on March 4, 2025, leading many in the streaming community to call out the platform for the move.

Now, xQc has voiced his discontent with the decision. In response to Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani's X post about Adin Ross' ban, xQc referred to the way Twitch treats him and other content creators as "comical" compared to how the platform treats HasanAbi:

"The way me and some others were treated in comparison is just comical, what a joke."

"Imagine the platform not putting their foot down when dealing with violent threats": xQc blasts Twitch and CEO Dan Clancy for unbanning HasanAbi

For those unaware, HasanAbi discussed Medicare fraud during one of his recent streams and brought up US Senator Rick Scott. Addressing Mike Johnson's (Speaker of the US House of Representatives) statement about curbing fraud, he said:

"If you [Mike Johnson] cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott!"

For context, this is a reference to Rick Scott's medicare fraud scandal from the 1990s when Columbia Hospital Corporation pled guilty to defrauding Medicare and was fined $1.7 billion. Scott was the chief executive of the company.

HasanAbi received a lot of backlash for his comments. At the time, xQc had joined Asmongold in condemning him, saying the political commentator should not "say you could kill somebody."

Now that Twitch has lifted the ban on HasanAbi, xQc has slammed the streaming website. During his broadcast on March 4, 2025, he called out the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, for not dealing with HasanAbi's "violent threats":

"I can't believe that f**king Dan Clancy wakes up and unbans Hasan. It's crazy. Imagine the platform not putting their foot on the ground when dealing with violent threats. Actually scary!"

"... I'm not even fearmongering. That's genuinely concerning. That's just scary."

Expand Tweet

HasanAbi has responded to xQc by making a joke on X writing, "xqssssnake."

