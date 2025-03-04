  • home icon
  • "Twitch you basically just picked your side": Internet reacts as HasanAbi gets unbanned from streaming platform after a day

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 04, 2025 19:44 GMT
Twitch streamer HasanAbi was recently unbanned on Twitch after just a day of being banned (Image via hasandpiker/Instagram)
Twitch streamer HasanAbi was recently unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform after being suspended for just a day. Even though the left-wing political streamer's Twitch account has made a comeback onto the platform, his VODs are not available for viewing anymore, with now only the Clips being present on his Twitch page.

At the time of HasanAbi's ban from Twitch, many netizens speculated that the ban would only last for a day. With this speculation proving to be true, many users on X have been giving their take on Twitch's moderation policies.

Some individuals alleged that the Amazon-owned platform was on the streamer's "side," and claimed that Hasan was being treated in a lenient way compared to other streamers, like Asmongold:

"Twitch you basically just picked your side," wrote X user @nerds4nerds
"Meanwhile asmongold was banned for 2weeks for saying much milder stuff," wrote X user @AI_EmeraldApple
"Am I the only one who isn't surprised it was 1 day?" wrote X user @suayrez
"BUT ADIN ROSS IS STILL BANNED FOR “Unmoderated chat'," wrote X user @yandheezy

On the other side, many netizens also celebrated HasanAbi's return to streaming, stating:

"We are soooo backkkkk!!!!!" wrote X user @__its_isaiah__
"Hasan didn’t do anything wrong so it’s only right he got unbanned," wrote X user @cutietoryxo
"One day was too long of a punishment. Glad he's unbanned," wrote X user @unrealframe
How did other streamers react to HasanAbi's ban from Twitch?

HasanAbi's ban from the platform was met with reactions by prominent members of the streaming community, including political commentator Zack "Asmongold" and Félix "xQc." The two criticized HasanAbi's comments, with Asmongold even claiming that HasanAbi's comments were a "call to violence."

On the other side, xQc claimed that Twitch should ensure it does not "go easy" on the streamer, as it would not set a good precedent for the platform for future punitive actions. Justifying his suggestions about HasanAbi's ban, xQc claimed that HasanAbi had made the remarks despite being aware of the possibility of him receiving a ban from the platform.

HasanAbi has since admitted that he utilized "hyperbolic language," while taking accountability for his statements. The streamer also apologized and stated that he should not have made the remarks using violent rhetoric as he did.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
