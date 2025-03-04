HasanAbi admits to using "hyperbolic language" while talking about Rick Scott in his response to Twitch ban

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker had his account banned, seemingly due to his rant against Republican party member Senator Rick Scott. Essentially, Piker aimed to call out Scott for "defrauding Medicare and Medicaid" and, in doing so, suggested Speaker Mike Johnson should "kill" Scott for his transgressions.

Ad

After the ban, Piker released an eighteen-minute YouTube video, clarifying his stance and taking accountability for how he phrased his thoughts. In the video, Hasan noted that his remarks went overboard and apologized for using extreme or "hyperbolic language":

"I shouldn't have used hyperbolic language, and there's definitely some ownership that I must take, some apologies there, I should not have said Mike Johnson should 'kill' Rick Scott, I should have simply said Mike Johnson should punish Rick Scott, perhaps with the maximum punishment... for defrauding Medicare and Medicaid for over $1.7 billion."

Ad

Trending

In the rest of his video, HasanAbi provided more proof to solidify his claims against Scott.

"Republicans don't care": Analyzing HasanAbi's video response to his Twitch ban following remarks about Senator Rick Scott

Ad

Although correcting himself for his use of language, Piker doubled down on his claims against Rick Scott, citing the Senator's past transgressions, including the 1997 federal investigation into the Columbia/HCA's Medicare billing practices.

"Rick Scott co-founded the Columbia Hospital corporation which later merged to a corporation known as Columbia HCA, which eventually became the nation's largest for-profit Healthcare Company." (Timestamp - 3:18)

At the time, Scott was CEO of the company, and the probe claimed that Columbia/HCA had engaged in extensive fraudulent activities, including overcharging the government and violating federal laws.

Ad

HasanAbi touched upon this and more in his video debriefing the Senator's case:

"The company defrauded Medicare, Medicaid, and other Federal programs. The US Department of Justice won 14 felony convictions against the company, which was fined $1.7 billion in what was at the time, the largest health care fraud settlement in United States history." (Timestamp - 3:38)

Overall, Hasan's comments against Scott served as a backdrop to his overarching thoughts on the Republican agenda. He alleged that the Republican Party chose to ignore these cases of fraud and address the corruption taking place:

Ad

"What I was simply trying to say is, Republicans don't care about the actual fraud that takes place in terms of government entitlement programs, in terms of government expenditure because if they did, they obviously would punish Rick Scott." (Timestamp - 5:10)

In other news, Destiny shares his reasons for not discussing HasanAbi's remarks about Senator Rick Scott following the Twitch ban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback