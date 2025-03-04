Destiny explains why he won't cover HasanAbi's comments about Senator Rick Scott after Twitch ban

On March 3, 2025, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was banned from streaming on the platform. His contemporary in the politically driven streaming field, Steven "Destiny" Bonnell, spoke about the situation, neglecting to react to Hasan's comments about Senator Rick Scott, which many speculate is the reason behind the suspension.

Twitch did not release an official statement about Piker's ban, but based on the timing, his call to "kill" the former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, likely played a significant role. To sum it up, Hasan said he is against Scott's presence in the Republican party, considering the senator's alleged history with medical fraud.

When asked about his thoughts on the situation, Destiny chose to stay uninvolved, purely due to his political beliefs and not wanting to platform "Republican" speech:

"People were asking me to watch this clip on stream, when Hasan said these unhinged things, I did not cover this though, because, f**k Republicans. I don't give a f**k what happens to any of them at this point."

"I will never cover somebody who says unhinged sh*t about conservatives": Destiny refuses to cover HasanAbi's comments against Senator Rick Scott

Destiny started his review of the HasanAbi situation by reviewing the latter's response to the ban on X. Although defending his stance, Piker rephrased his initial comments made against Scott live on stream, this time suggesting the senator should receive "max punishment" instead of being killed:

"If Mike Johnson cares about medicare fraud (since he wants to cut $800m from Medicaid/Medicare), he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current Florida GOP senator/former governor Rick Scott."

In reaction, Destiny continued to express disdain for the Republican or "conservative" agenda, not believing in echoing anything related to that particular side of politics, even Hasan's comments:

"I will never ever, ever, I don't care how much I hate the person, I will never cover somebody who is saying unhinged sh*t about conservatives, because f**k them all, okay?"

Although HasanAbi and Destiny were initially on good terms, their varying liberal ideologies led to a rift in their relationship. In 2019, Destiny accused HasanAbi of disseminating misinformation regarding Kamala Harris's policies, leading to a heated exchange that highlighted their differing approaches to political analysis.

Ever since then, their discord intensified, encompassing various political and personal issues.

In other news, streamer xQc believes Twitch shouldn't be lenient with HasanAbi after his latest ban from the platform.

