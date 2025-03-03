Twitch bans political streamer HasanAbi days after his controversial comment about Senator Rick Scott

Political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was banned by Twitch on March 3, 2025. As a commentator who frequently talks about sensitive socio-political issues on the Amazon-owned platform, Piker has been mired in a lot of controversy and recently made headlines for his remarks about US Senator Rick Scott.

Ad

The @StreamerBans bot on X was the first to report that HasanAbi had been banned by Twitch. This would be the political streamer's fifth ban in his streaming career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Just like in the case of other such suspensions, the primary reason for the ban has not been disclosed. However, it was seemingly due to a community guideline violation, as this generic text appears on the streamer's Twitch channel:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

That said, the timing of the ban has led many to speculate that Twitch banned Hasan because of his highly controversial comments about Senator Rick Scott a couple of days ago.

Ad

HasanAbi's comments about Rick Scott explored in the wake of Twitch ban

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi went viral earlier this month after clips of his remarks about Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott were shared widely on social media, with many calling out the Twitch streamer for his violent rhetoric. In the clips, Piker says:

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party."

Ad

Prominent Twitch streamers xQc and Asmongold blasted the political streamer for his comments about the US Senator, claiming he was advocating the killing of an elected politician. Hasan denied being "directly mean" to Rick Scott while addressing the controversy at the time.

Readers should note that HasanAbi has also been accused of antisemitism, not only by his former podcast host Ethan Klein but also by Democratic politician Ritchie Torres, who further claimed Twitch has a systemic problem with antisemitism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback