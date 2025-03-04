xQc says Twitch shouldn't "go easy" on HasanAbi following his most recent ban from platform

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has reacted to the recent viral news of fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" getting banned. The political commentator was banned from Twitch yesterday (March 3, 2025). The reason behind the suspension has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be the streamer's controversial comments targeted at U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

Asmongold, for instance, labeled his comments as a "call of violence." xQc also reacted to the remark, calling it "weird." He said:

"I still don't think you should say you could kill somebody. It's just weird. 'Cause they killed the other guy, and what happened to the insurance company? Did it change?"

Following Hasan's suspension, xQc said:

"Imagine if every time you had a conflict with some people, some you don't agree with, if somebody has policies or some laws that you don't agree with or whatever, you said, 'I wish this person would get eliminated.' Imagine, it's how we perceive as people."

He also urged Twitch not to go "easy" on him. He said:

"Now that he’s banned, I will say though, I don’t think it’s a good precedent for Twitch to f**king go easy on him, especially since he said on stream, 'Oh ya, I might get banned for this, but I don’t give a f**k.' That is knowing he is causing harm and doubling down.”

"This is not okay" - xQc reacts to HasanAbi's recent controversial comments and Twitch ban

Political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi faced criticism after making controversial remarks about U.S. Senator Rick Scott. His comments were perceived as suggesting harm toward the senator, leading to significant backlash against the streamer.

xQc has reacted to HasanAbi's comments and subsequent Twitch ban, stating that if Twitch only gives a "slap on the wrist," it will encourage people to make such statements more frequently:

"If people start doing threats on stream, I mean let's be honest, people are already doing threats, if you (just) get a slap on the wrist, then they will start doing this sh*t."

Asmongold has also reacted to HasanAbi's comments and subsequent ban. While he publicly criticized Hasan's remarks, he denied having any responsibility for the ban, stating that the decision was made by Twitch and he had no part in it.

