What is Brand Risk Promotions? Everything to know about Adin Ross' new venture

Adin Ross has unveiled the roster of his third event under his company, Brand Risk Promotions, with match-ups featuring various content creators. An official date has finally been established after a lawsuit was pursued by KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion against both Ross and YouTuber DeenTheGreat.

In the past, Ross stated that Misfits had sued him as he wanted to set up a match between DeenTheGreat and boxer Adam Saleh, which was to be held on March 16, 2024. The move apparently violated Misfits' contract with DeenTheGreat.

Ross also stated that he was threatened with legal action by "someone" as it was not a sanctioned fight.

Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions explored

With Adin being the most followed creator on the platform, he is considered by many to be one of the most prominent faces of Kick. The title "Brand Risk" came after Kick CEO Ed Craven called Adin Ross a brand risk, referring to his contentious statements and actions and how they reflect on Kick. Adin has also revealed in the past that he could not collaborate with artists like Drake and Travis Scott as he is considered a risk to their public image.

Adin Ross has been promoting the name "Brand Risk" for a while, having launched his clothing line with the same name on March 9, 2024. The brand was seemingly a smash hit, with some netizens believing that the creator could be earning "over six figures" as his clothing sold out within the minute of being launched.

Adin has been doing boxing matches in his content creation warehouse in Miami, Florida, also named the Brand Risk warehouse, and he has set up two boxing events there already. However, this third event is the first ever to occur under Brand Risk Promotions, with a fight being properly sanctioned with permission from appropriate authorities. The fight is set to take place on March 23, 2024, and the revealed roster showcases five separate match-ups between participating creators.

That said, this was not without hurdles, as Adin revealed that he was sued by KSI's promotional company Misfits Boxing on March 8, 2024, after he tried to get Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" to fight for him. With Nuideen still in an active contract with Misfits, the organization was unhappy with Adin's actions and proceeded to file a lawsuit against both him and Neuideen. The fight never materialized as the roster revealed did not include the YouTuber.

Further, as Deen recently disclosed, he was threatened by the boxing commission, which stated that it would "revoke" Deen's license if he were to participate in the fight. Further, he alleged that "someone" called and reported him for "hosting unsafe unsanctioned street fights." This is similar to what was stated by Adin, who divulged that he was approached by "someone" at the UFC 299 event and told that it would be considered "criminal" if he continued hosting the non-sanctioned event.

While he did not directly name who the person was, he stated that someone had "snitched" on him and his event and that the audience should put "two-and-two" together, hinting that it was Misfits.

Adin Ross and KSI had a public back-and-forth on X, with the two exchanging shots at each other. Adin, at the time, stated that he did not care about the lawsuit and would still try to pursue the match-up, including DeenTheGreat. Further, Adin also appeared as a guest on Jake Paul's podcast recently. While mentioning that he used to look up to him, he stated that KSI should "act his age" and be more "mature" concerning the feud between the two.