"You should really act your age" - Adin Ross and Jake Paul comment on their feud with KSI, latter calls the Briton a "lost puppy"

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently appeared as a guest on Jake Paul's popular podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul. During their conversation, Paul mentioned Ross' recent feud with YouTuber and professional boxer Olajide "KSI." For context, earlier this month (March 8, 2024), Ross announced that KSI's Misfits Boxing had filed a lawsuit against him.

He later claimed that someone from Misfits Boxing had threatened him with criminal charges for hosting an unsanctioned event.

During his conversation with Jake Paul, Adin Ross suggested that KSI should "act his age" and be "mature." He added:

"I know you guys have your... you have a history with him. But now I really see it for what it is, bro. It's just sad. You know, you're at an age where you got to - I feel like once you're around 30, you should really act your age, bro. Like, you mature. He's killing it with Prime. He's killing it! You know? And I used to look up to him, you know? But it's really sad when you look up to these people and you really meet them, you really get to know who they are."

Paul responded by calling the Briton a "lost puppy":

"There's a lot of evil in it and insecurities. He's like a lost puppy. I feel bad for him. I've said that since we first started beefing. And everything thinks that I'm in beef with him just because it's like a thing. But he's actually not a good person, and that's where the issues arise and, like, his fan base gets all riled up."

"KSI's own fans and stuff are, like, starting to leave his fan base" - Jake Paul and Adin Ross discuss their feud with the YouTuber

After describing KSI as "not a good person," Jake Paul claimed that the professional boxer's fans had "started to leave" his community. He elaborated:

"The more he moves on and the more people surrounding him, and the more he's getting exposed and the true colors are coming out. But when the signs are obvious... these people being terrible people, who are conducting, like, terrible business, I just don't get why anyone continues to support them and ride for them."

Timestamp: 00:08:20

The 27-year-old continued:

"And that's where I've seen, like, KSI's own fans and stuff are, like, starting to leave his fan base because they're like, 'F**k this s**t.' Like, 'Wow! You guys have been lying to us the whole time.' Like, the facts and evidence are starting to get clearer and clearer."

Adin Ross responded:

"They are, bro! It's, like, kind of getting corny at this point. You know, they're seeing him for who he is."

In other news, on March 13, 2024, Adin Ross commented on Andrew Tate's recent arrest in Romania. While watching his Rumble livestream, the 23-year-old asserted that people should blame KSI for the arrest of the controversial internet personality.