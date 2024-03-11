"Put two-and-two together" Adin Ross insinuates someone from Misfits threatened to criminally charge him for unsanctioned boxing event

Amid his feud with KSI and Misfits Boxing, Adin Ross has revealed that someone approached him at UFC 299 and threatened criminal prosecution in case he goes about hosting his upcoming Boxing event on Saturday, March 16. While not naming names, the Kick streamer insinuated that his "competition" snitched on him for running unsanctioned boxing fights.

The upcoming BrandRisk Warehouse event has already been a huge point of contention between Adin Ross and Misfits as one of the latter's contracted fighters named Nurideen "DeenTheGreat" was slated to spar with Adam Saleh. The streamer has been clashing with Misfits co-founder KSI online over an apparent lawsuit about the event and, in a recent Instagram Live stream, implied that they had "snitched" to the authorities about it as it is unsanctioned:

"I was supposed to do a boxing event on March 16, 2024. And, um, I was at UFC and I got approached by somebody, basically said 'You do not run a sanctioned event.' So basically if we do the March 16 event, it's criminal. So we have to push back the March 16 event, the March 16 event is unsanctioned. We are working on it guys, somebody basically snitched."

Readers should note that Adin Ross did not mention Misfits by name but encouraged viewers to "put two-and-two together" after announcing that the BrandRisk Warehous boxing event will be pushed back as it is unsanctioned:

"I mean, you guys can put two-and-two together and really think who snitched, okay? And basically said, 'Hey, this is not a legit thing, shut them down. Listen, they gave you a warning, they said if you basically have a fight on March 16, it's criminal.' I will be shut down completely and that's like, real time, you know? It's just not sanctioned and that's just how it is."

"I am going to get sanctioned": Adin Ross assures viewers he will get proper permission from authorities after postponing the March 16 boxing event

The feud between Adin Ross and Misfits started when DeenTheGreat took to social media to claim that the organization had threatened legal action against him and another fighter for defending him. Within days, Ross was also handed a lawsuit by KSI's boxing company.

While this is not the first fighting event that Adin Ross has organized, the streamer has admitted that it is not sanctioned by the proper authorities and can land him in big trouble. While talking about it on his Instagram Live, he expressed disappointment in the way things had progressed because of "competition."

"We will get sanctioned, this is going to make me go even crazier. But, when there's competition, it's just insane that's the way you got to go about things. Um, you know, whenever there's competition, that's how people got to go about. You know, that type of way, going the legal route, but hey it is what it is."

Adin Ross assured his audience that he would get the proper sanctions for the boxing event as soon as possible before ending his announcement. The Kick streamer also asked IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat to join the next time he hosts, stating:

"I am going to get sanctioned and we will host the best events, and that's that. Speed and Kai, I want both of you in here. Um, I need both of you in my next event, okay? It's ridiculous, it is what it is."

It is unclear when or how the upcoming event will be held, but here is all you need to know about last month's BrandRisk Warehouse event hosted by the streamer.