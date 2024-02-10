"This group of streamers is making big moves!" - IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross meeting Tom Brady on livestream leaves fans amused

Three of the biggest creators in the streaming community, Darren "IShowSpeed," Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat, had the chance to meet NFL legend Tom Brady. They met during Dana White's Power Slap event in Las Vegas on February 9, 2024, where the former NFL quarterback was invited. Coincidentally, the three streamers were also in attendance.

Witnessing the trio meet someone as renowned as Brady naturally sparked excitement among fans. One user wrote:

"Tom Brady knowing about them and meeting them is pretty wild. This group of streamers are making big moves."

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X)

IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross meet Tom Brady, Dana White, and more

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat resumed their Kai N' Speed Show on Rumble. Interestingly, they were joined by fellow streamer Adin Ross. The trio had an enjoyable stream, culminating when they met the NFL legend Tom Brady.

Given their eccentric personalities, the trio's encounter with Brady was amusing, as expected. In fact, Darren candidly posed a question to Brady, asking him to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. He inquired:

"What's good Tom Brady? How are you doing, buddy? Wait hold on a sec, Ronaldo or Messi?"

Brady was naturally taken aback by the abrupt quiz, but eventually, he hinted that he enjoys both Messi and Ronaldo. He said:

"Ronaldo or Messi? For what? I can't pick one."

This wasn't the only noteworthy encounter. Adin Ross also introduced Kai and Darren to Dana White, the creator of Power Slap and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Watch the clip here:

In fact, Dana also hyped up the three streamers during the post-event conference, stating that Darren, Kai, and Adin were currently the biggest streamers. Here's what he said:

Fans react to the clip

The clip of IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross meeting Tom Brady naturally garnered a lot of reactions on X.com. Here are some of the reactions from there:

Speaking of meetings, IShowSpeed has a lengthy list of celebrity encounters. For instance, he recently traveled to Saudi Arabia and collaborated with Cristiano Ronaldo's son. The VOD of their stream can be found on his official YouTube channel.