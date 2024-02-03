“That’s crazy” - Fans blown away as claims about IShowSpeed reportedly visiting Cristiano Ronaldo’s house go viral on X

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had quite an eventful day yesterday (February 2) during his ongoing trip to Saudi Arabia. While originally there to attend the friendly match between Al-Nassr FC and Inter Miami CF, he also had the unexpected pleasure of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of the renowned Portuguese footballer.
A viral picture emerged online yesterday, showing Darren seated next to Cristiano Jr. Naturally, many have begun to speculate that it could be the footballer's residence in Riyadh. One X user, @Dawginmedog, reacted:
"No way, that’s crazy. Speed has come a long way."
Did IShowSpeed really visit Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Riyadh?
IShowSpeed met Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and he has now also met up with Ronaldo's son. Here's the picture:
However, there is no confirmation that the picture was actually taken in Cristiano Ronaldo's house. During his stream yesterday, IShowSpeed had a live phone call where Ronaldo's son mentioned meeting up at a friend's house, indicating that the gathering may have occurred elsewhere.
At around 00:59:23, Cristiano Jr. can be heard saying:
"Check the location I sent you. Go there. We're gonna all be there. Like, go there, we're gonna go to my friend's house, and then we will go play."
(Timestamp: 00:59:18)
This was also highlighted through community posts on one of the platforms discussing this picture:
As discussed over the phone as well, the two indeed played football together on a local turf in Riyadh. Snippets of their collaboration were seen on the platform:
Fans react to IShowSpeed's viral picture
Seeing IShowSpeed in what many believed to be the actual residence of Cristiano Ronaldo naturally sparked a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:
This isn't the only notable encounter the streamer had during his trip to Saudi Arabia. During the match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, IShowSpeed interacted with renowned footballers like Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba.