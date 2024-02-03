“That’s crazy” - Fans blown away as claims about IShowSpeed reportedly visiting Cristiano Ronaldo’s house go viral on X

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had quite an eventful day yesterday (February 2) during his ongoing trip to Saudi Arabia. While originally there to attend the friendly match between Al-Nassr FC and Inter Miami CF, he also had the unexpected pleasure of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of the renowned Portuguese footballer.

A viral picture emerged online yesterday, showing Darren seated next to Cristiano Jr. Naturally, many have begun to speculate that it could be the footballer's residence in Riyadh. One X user, @Dawginmedog, reacted:

"No way, that’s crazy. Speed has come a long way."

Did IShowSpeed really visit Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Riyadh?

IShowSpeed met Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and he has now also met up with Ronaldo's son. Here's the picture:

However, there is no confirmation that the picture was actually taken in Cristiano Ronaldo's house. During his stream yesterday, IShowSpeed had a live phone call where Ronaldo's son mentioned meeting up at a friend's house, indicating that the gathering may have occurred elsewhere.

At around 00:59:23, Cristiano Jr. can be heard saying:

"Check the location I sent you. Go there. We're gonna all be there. Like, go there, we're gonna go to my friend's house, and then we will go play."

This was also highlighted through community posts on one of the platforms discussing this picture:

As discussed over the phone as well, the two indeed played football together on a local turf in Riyadh. Snippets of their collaboration were seen on the platform:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's viral picture

Seeing IShowSpeed in what many believed to be the actual residence of Cristiano Ronaldo naturally sparked a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

This isn't the only notable encounter the streamer had during his trip to Saudi Arabia. During the match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, IShowSpeed interacted with renowned footballers like Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba.