"You can try and sue me": Adin Ross and KSI clash online after Misfits Boxing serves lawsuit against Kick streamer

Olajide "KSI" and Adin Ross are at loggerheads after Misfits Boxing served the Kick streamer with legal papers over the scheduled bout between Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" and Adam Saleh. It appears that the lawsuit by KSI's organization is based on a breach-of-contract clause that DeenTheGreat might stand to break if he fights in the upcoming event.

Ross recently revealed that people wearing tuxedos waited outside his content warehouse to serve him legal papers. KSI, who is one of the co-founders of Misfits Boxing, took a shot at the content creator after the news of the lawsuit went viral.

The British YouTuber-turned-boxer tagged Ross in a post on X with a laughing emoji attached to it.

Ross replied with much gusto, claiming that he would continue with DeenTheGreat vs Adam Saleh fight despite getting sued. He wrote:

"I mean bro idc personally im still doing it you can try and sue me and eddie i stg idgaf. March 16 dean vs Adam is happening."

"Bit weird suing him": Internet reacts to KSI's Misfits suing Adin Ross over DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh's spar

The exchange has gone viral on X, with KSI's initial post garnering over a million views within a couple of hours. For context, the apparent feud between Adin Ross and Misfits Boxing has been going on for days. DeenTheGreat had already claimed on social media that the organization had threatened to sue him for trying to spar with Adam Saleh.

The issue has divided the MMA community, with KSI's detractors flaming him for not allowing DeenTheGreat to spar during the Kick event, even though he himself did a charity boxing match with IShowSpeed a few months ago. However, others have also criticized the fighter, with many pointing out that charity events and sparring on a full-blown boxing card are different.

Regardless, the Sidemen member responded to Ross' comment on the fight still happening with yet another meme.

Ross replied with a meme of himself wearing a yarmulke.

Here are some comments under the thread KSI-Ross thread on X:

Readers will be interested to know that DeenTheGreat has claimed that others in the Misfits organization have also been threatened for supporting his bid to fight in Adin Ross' event.