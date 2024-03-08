"Let's go to war": Adin Ross slams Misfits for reportedly filing lawsuit against him, says he will continue with boxing event

Adin Ross has taken to social media to call out Misfits Boxing for reportedly serving him legal papers over their recent warehouse boxing event controversy. For context, the Kick streamer has been trying to get Nuideen "DeenTheGreat," a pro boxer who has a contract with Misfit, to spar with Adam Saleh in an upcoming event, and the organization is not happy.

DeenTheGreat has made numerous posts on X claiming that he was being threatened with a lawsuit, and it appears that Ross has also been served one.

However, in a recent Instagram Live session, the Kick streamer stated that he is willing to go to war over the issue:

"Shame on you, you are sad and I am going to really clown the f*ck out of you. Guess what, I wasn't even trying to clown you, I just wanted some friendship. Okay? But you want to sue me? That's fine, let's go to war. I can't f*cking wait."

As mentioned before, Nuideeen and Adam Saleh are supposed to fight in a boxing event organized by Adin Ross. The two had agreed to a spar. However, it appears that Misfits has started taking legal action against the organizers of the event, which includes the streamer.

In the Instagram Live session, Ross claimed that people in tuxedos waited outside his content warehouse, where the event was supposed to take place, to serve him papers.

He said:

"Misfits, come on, just get it together bro. I'm just a streaming kid, I'm not a multi-million-dollar f*cking organization, bro. I don't know what is going on, I just wan to see motherf*ckers fight and I want to see motherf*ckers knocked the f*ck out. But you want to have people in tuxedos wait outside my warehouse and serve me f*cking paperwork, that is just g*y bro. Flat out g*y."

However, Ross appeared confident in his abilities to fight the lawsuit. He talked about his Jewish heritage and connections as a reason he might win in court:

"I am Jewish bro, you are going to have to fight my Jewish lawyers. Your UK British shi**y ass lawyers are not going to be able to f*ck with mine. Now I am really going to do this f*cking event. I don't give a f*ck. We are doing this event now. I am going to get people what they want because you can't get people what they want."

Adin Ross continued talking about Misfits Boxing and announced that he would be posting more about the lawsuit on his Kick stream. He claimed that he was ready to go to war to make the boxing event happen. He also encouraged fans to buy his branded merchandise while reiterating that he would fight the suit with his own lawyers.

Here are some general reactions to his comments:

It is unclear what and how the lawsuit is going to go, but DeenTheGreat did post an update on his social media, calling Misfits Boxing's lawsuit against Adin Ross "sad."