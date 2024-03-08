"STFU and show up": DeenTheGreat claims Adam Saleh tried to back out of sparring with him on Adin Ross's event

In a new developement with Nurideen "DeenTheGreat" and his scheduled spar at Adin Ross's boxing event, the boxer has accused his opponent Adam Saleh of trying to back out. The accusation comes days after Nurideen first claimed that Misfits Boxing, the organization with which he has a professional contract, has threatened to sue him if he participates in Adin's event.

The Kick streamer has been trying to organize a proper influencer-boxing event for months, and he extended an invitation to DeenTheGreat to participate in the event this week, with the boxer seemingly agreeing to the proposition. However, in a post on X, he claimed that his designated opponent, Adam Saleh, has been trying to back out of the fight:

"Adam salad trying anything in his power to not to make the spar happen! We doing this for the people... stfu & show up, Ima beat u into liking women again."

"Don't bite the hand that feeds you": Fans react as DeenTheGreat claims Adam Saleh wants to back out of the Adin Ross boxing event

As briefly mentioned before, DeenTheGreat's participation in Adin Ross's event on Kick has stirred up quite some controversy after Misfits Boxing seemingly threatened him with legal action if he went ahead with it. The organization, which was co-founded by YouTuber turned boxer KSI, has been criticized by many, with Jake Paul even calling out the British influencer for fighting with IShowSpeed in a charity match last year without getting into any legal trouble despite having a similar contract.

The confusion about the current situation, however, is also due to the terminology used by Nurideen and Adin when they talked about it on a Kick stream. As noted by many people online, the boxer cannot be in an official fight on a different card while in a contract with Misfits.

However, DeenTheGreat has been calling the match a "spar" in almost all of his posts on social media while posting about these thoughts. Yesterday, he made a post accusing the organization of threatening to sue another boxer for merely voicing support for the fight.

Nonetheless, many seem quite critical of him trying to make the fight happen. Here are some more general reactions to the recent post about Adam Salad allegedly trying to pull out of Adin Ross's event.

Adin Ross's warehouse boxing event is the latest series of matchups that the Kick streamer has been trying to set up on the relatively new streaming platform with the help of other financial backers and sponsored by his own brand. The last one occurred in February, with names such as Keife and Chibu on the fighting card.