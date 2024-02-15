Adin Ross' Boxing Warehouse event: Date, time, where to watch, streamer participants, and more explored

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross returns with a recent update regarding his upcoming event. He's gearing up to host his second boxing event, commonly referred to as the boxing warehouse event, which will take place at his BrandRisk warehouse and is sponsored by Kick.

Adin Ross previously hosted an inaugural boxing event on January 14, 2024, which was deemed a success. The event showcased several creators, including Izi Prime, Cuffem, and others.

When and where to watch Adin Ross' warehouse boxing event

Adin's second boxing event confirmed (Image via X)

Influencer boxing has surged in popularity over recent years. While there are established influencer boxing organizations like JJ "KSI's" Misfits Boxing and Daniel "Keemstar's" Happy Punch Promotions, which operate within sanctioned parameters, Adin is pursuing a smaller and unofficial approach to the sport.

Adin Ross' upcoming warehouse boxing event is scheduled for Friday, February 16. Similar to his previous event, it will be streamed live for free on Adin's kick.com channel.

Here is the link to his Kick profile: https://kick.com/adinross

At the moment, the exact timing of the event is still pending confirmation. However, the Kick streamer typically updates either his Discord server or his verified fan channels on X.com to notify his fans before the stream goes live.

Priz, one of Adin's moderators on YouTube and Discord, has unveiled the fight card for the event. It will showcase eight fights, equating to 16 creators competing in total. This time, there will also be a fight involving two female creators. Following is the list of fights that have been confirmed:

DonJ (115 followers) vs Jaydvn (6.9K followers)

Almighty Jay (11K followers) vs Smacking Seafood

Kaleema (1.2K followers) vs Ninii

Deshae Frost (139K followers) vs King Cid (1.8K followers)

BabyChamberlain (Ant) vs MostValid

Chibu (92K followers) vs Shell0 (57K followers)

ShimmySheem (37K followers) vs Bmamusa

Snagz vs Keife (222K followers)

The confirmed lineup for Adin's second boxing event. (Image via X)

Fans react to Adin Ross' next boxing event

Adin Ross currently stands as one of the most prominent streamers in the scene, consistently drawing tens of thousands of viewers to his streams. The announcement of his upcoming boxing event sparked a flurry of reactions from his fans.

Here are some of them:

Fans remain excited ahead of the event. (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans react to the fight card. (Image via X)

While this event includes moderately big and up-and-coming creators, Adin has also been in discussions about creating high-profile fight events, potentially featuring big names like Kick streamers Vitaly and Zias.