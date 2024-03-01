“I get nothing out of it” - Adin Ross explains why he refuses to box N3on, says there's "no point"

The ongoing feud between popular Kick streamers Adin Ross and Rangesh "N3on" has taken a turn once again. During a livestream with Livingston "DJ Akademiks," Adin was questioned about the potential for a boxing match with N3on. For those unaware, recently, the two had a brief call over the possibility of settling their differences in the ring. The fight, however, never materialized.

Adin elaborated on the situation and expressed that he had little to gain from a fight with N3on. According to him, it was a lose-lose scenario:

"I get nothing out of it."

"I don't f**k with the kid" - Adin Ross reflects on his ongoing feud with N3on

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross and N3on were once quite close, collaborating on multiple streams last year. However, their friendship soured in the past few months, and they no longer communicate with each other.

When asked to shed light upon the so-called 'beef,' Adin refused to label it as such:

"There's no beef at all. Real street beef is real street beef. I don't f**k with the kid, bro. Doesn't mean it's 'beef.' It's not like that at all...I just find it cringe when people say I have beef with me and another content creator."

DJ Akademiks also pointed out the possibility of Adin and N3on boxing each other. However, Adin refused to entertain such an idea:

"I'm not getting in the ring with N3on. I'm the same way as you. My thing is Ak (Akademiks), it's just like, there's no point. I don't win in that situation at all. People can call me a 'pu**y' all you want but I don't win from it. If I win, I don't win, if I lose, I don't win. It doesn't matter, there's no win for me at all."

There was another clip where Adin revealed that the only way he would step into the ring with N3on was if he was offered an astronomical amount, such as $15 million or more. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

While Adin Ross may not be inclined to step into the ring himself, he's no stranger to organizing boxing events for content creators. His most recent one, the Boxing Warehouse Event, was livestreamed on February 16, 2024.