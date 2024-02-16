“I’m gonna hurt him” - Adin Ross confronts N3on as streamers agree to set up boxing fight to seemingly settle their feud

It seems that the long-standing feud between Kick streamers Adin Ross and Rangesh "N3on" may have a showdown. The pair recently called each other on stream to explore the possibility of a boxing match. This comes after months of tensions between them, particularly heightened when N3on began dating Sam Frank, whom he has since broken up with.

The boxing discussion started when Adin stumbled upon a clip in which N3on was questioned about a potential fight between them. In the clip, N3on remarked:

"Adin wants to fight? Yeah, right. Run it. Any time, any place, wherever the f**k, please."

Later in Adin's stream (February 16), he called N3on to set up the event. The streamers reached an agreement regarding it, and Adin then remarked:

“I’m gonna hurt him.”

Adin Ross and N3on to settle their beef in the boxing ring

Adin Ross and N3on previously shared a close relationship, with N3on frequently collaborating on Adin's streams. However, their relationship has soured over time (mostly since N3on invested more of his time in his former girlfriend, Sam Frank), leading to both individuals exchanging verbal jabs at each other online.

In a bid to settle their beef, it seems that they are looking to arrange a boxing match. During the call, Adin said this:

"Why Sunday (after N3on suggested the day)? You said tomorrow, you said any time, anywhere...why don't you want to run it tomorrow?"

N3on elaborated that he had plans tomorrow, in addition to the fact that he is not in Miami (where Adin resides). In response, Adin said:

"I'll tell you what? I don't know if I'm gonna go live on Sunday, so we have to either do it on Saturday or Monday. We could definitely do it."

After N3on agreed, Adin said:

"You really wanna do that? You know I'm 50 pounds heavier than you."

The duo also agreed to engage in the fight without any head protection. After the call, Adin added:

"Bro, I'm gonna hurt him really bad...I'm gonna have his manager and my manager talk."

Fans react to the news involving Adin Ross and N3on

Adin Ross, more inclined towards hosting fights rather than participating, appears to be the likely candidate to don the boxing gloves. News of his potential bout against N3on has garnered a significant number of reactions:

N3on has also been offered a formal boxing match by JJ "KSI" Olatunji. KSI recently expressed his desire to see streamers like N3on, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed make their debut in his Misfits Boxing events.