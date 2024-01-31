"I don't hate her at all" - N3on opens up about his alleged breakup with Sam Frank, claims it was "mutual"

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has provided additional insights into his recent separation from girlfriend Sam Frank. For those unaware, the pair first crossed paths in August 2023 and commenced their relationship shortly thereafter. However, it seems their time together has now come to an end after Rangesh confirmed their separation.

During a stream alongside Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako," N3on elaborated on the situation, asserting that the breakup was a mutual decision. However, he clarified that there were no hard feelings between them:

"Everyone wants me to hate her. I don't hate her at all."

N3on opens up about his break up with Sam Frank

One of Kick's most controversial and talked-about couples, N3on and Sam Frank seem to have officially ended their relationship. The former confirmed this earlier today (January 31). He said:

"All good things come to an end. So, you know, I didn't expect it. I don't think anyone really did. You know, it was something that didn't work out. I guess wrong place, wrong time."

Addressing the reason behind the breakup, he mentioned that it stemmed from a recent screenshot circulating online, alleging that Sam had cheated on Rangesh:

"It all started from a stupid a*s screenshot that came out. That was literally blown out of proportion bull s**t! Like, not even real and just got too much towards a point where... I genuinely just can't take it anymore."

During his stream with Sneako, Rangesh revealed that the decision to end the relationship was mutual:

"We both talked, both of us were...we both agreed it's time."

When asked if he had any intentions to go back, Rangesh stated:

"It's done. (Sneako asked, 'You sure?') Yeah."

When asked about what he feels towards the creators who had previously warned her of the relationship, Rangesh responded:

"I mean it didn't end bad...I don't feel that way (breaking being bad)."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by a verified N3on fan page on X. Here are some of the top comments from there:

As of now, Sam Frank hasn't commented on the alleged breakup. She has been inactive on X for a couple of days, with her last stream being three days ago.