"How do you feel about it": Kick streamer N3on confronts girlfriend Sam Frank about NLE Choppa 360 incident

Rangesh Mutama, also known as N3on, is a popular Kick streamer and YouTuber known to be in the headlines due to his comments and controversial stunts on-stream. He is currently dating popular influencer Sam Frank, who recently went viral on social media due to her 360-degree twirl for NLE Choppa.

Rangesh confronted Sam in his latest Kick stream on December 11, 2023, regarding the viral clip and asked how she felt about it:

"How do you feel? It's not a press thing, it's just how you feel you know. Like."

[Timestamp - 2:56:15]

"Awkward": Viewers talk about N3on confronting Sam on the 360 drama

Rangesh and Sam Frank have been dating for a while and have also made headlines due to their controversies with other creators. The latter has previously been accused of being unfaithful by Adin Ross.

Recently, a clip of Sam with NLE Choppa went viral on the popular X account @DramaAlert, following which Rangesh commented on the post with an emoji.

The clip from the N3on's latest stream has also garnered a lot of attention on social media, with @DramaAlert sharing it on X.

Many viewers are calling the interaction awkward as Sam explains her side of the story. One viewer said:

"Awkward."

This viewer said that Rangan had every right to be upset with Sam.

This user defended Frank, saying that she did a 360 twirl, and that's not cheating.

Some questioned what Sam's fault was in the situation.

This user thought that, as per Sam's words, Rangesh shouldn't trust her.

N3on is a 19-year-old YouTuber who recently started streaming on Kick and has amassed 226k followers. He's been embroiled in a slew of controversies, including being accused of view botting his streams by Ice Poseidon and being robbed at gunpoint.

He recently apologized for his polarizing remarks and claimed to have entered a new era.