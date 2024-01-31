Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has addressed his relationship with Sam Frank. For context, the two internet personalities went viral on January 28, 2024, when an alleged screenshot of their private conversation surfaced on X. In it, Ragnesh expressed his dissatisfaction with Sam Frank's decision to go on a snowboarding trip. This led fans to speculate that N3on and Sam Frank had "broken up."

During a livestream on January 31, 2024, N3on opened up about the situation, stating that "all good things come to an end." He elaborated:

"So it is what it is. All good things come to an end. So, you know, I didn't expect it. I don't think anyone really did. You know, it was something that didn't work out. I guess wrong place, wrong time. I don't know what it is, but everything happens for a reason."

He added that he "genuinely loves" Sam Frank:

"Yeah, you can call me a loser or anything, but I genuinely love her a lot. So... but, you know, if you love someone too much to a point where you have to just let them go, and it is what it is."

N3on went on to say that the circumstances arose from the aforementioned screenshot of a conversation with Sam Frank that went viral:

"It all started from a stupid a*s screenshot that came out. That was literally blown out of proportion bull s**t! Like, not even real and just got too much towards a point where... I genuinely just can't take it anymore. I've just got to think for myself and put myself first, and just understand that I can't take this s**t. I can't take any of it anymore and I've got to move on. Even though, it's really hard. First love and s**t. It sucks."

"It does seem legit" - Fans react to N3on's statement about his relationship with Sam Frank

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring N3on's sttement had elicited over 580 reactions at the time of writing.

One community member, @Robbeezzyy, wished them well:

According to X user @Kuma4King, N3on's statement seemed genuine. They added:

"Bro (has) scripted so much stuff, IDK (I Don't Know) if this is even real... but it does seem legit..."

However, some netizens expressed skepticism by writing:

Here are some more comments:

Sam Frank had not commented on the situation at the time of writing. What she has to say remains to be seen.