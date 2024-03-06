"Misfits is threatening to sue me" - DeenTheGreat reveals being threatened with a lawsuit for appearing at Adin Ross' boxing event

Nurideen "DeenTheGreat," the YouTuber-turned-boxer, has recently shared a surprising update on his X account. He explained that Misfits Boxing, JJ "KSI's" boxing promotion, is allegedly threatening legal action against him for agreeing to participate in Kick streamer Adin Ross' boxing event.

Adin Ross, known for organizing amateur boxing events on his streams, has arranged a match between Deen and American YouTuber Adam Saleh. The two are scheduled to compete against each other in a boxing match on March 16, 2024.

As per Deen's update, Misfits Boxing, where he is contracted, isn't particularly happy with the news. Deen wrote this:

"Crazy how I’m sparring on Adin’s stream on the 16th with Adam, not getting paid for it, and Misfits is threatening to sue me."

Deem claims to be under threat of being sued by Misfits (Image via X)

KSI, Jake Paul, and more react to DeenTheGreat's recent update

DeenTheGreat is a prominent figure in Misfits Boxing, having secured victories in several high-stakes fights recently. However, he is also contractually obliged to the organization.

Although Deen is contractually linked to Misfits, he has agreed to face Adam Saleh on one of Adin Ross' boxing cards scheduled for March 16, 2024. This fight was officially confirmed earlier this month:

Deen's recent update sparked a flurry of reactions within the content creation and boxing communities. Jake Paul, for instance, pointed out the irony in KSI's promotion threatening Deen for participating in a fight outside their platform, especially considering KSI had sparred Darren "IShowSpeed" last year:

"That can’t be right. Didn’t the forehead spar Speed on a stream and try to hurt DAZN viewership?"

Jake Paul fires shots at KSI following recent drama (Image via X)

KSI also responded to DeenTheGreat's post with a GIF featuring fellow creator Druski, expressing a discontented expression, indicating his reaction to the situation:

Mams Taylor, KSI's manager and a significant figure at Misfits Boxing, responded to Deen's post by commenting on a fan's perspective regarding a fighter's loyalty to the promotion that aided their growth:

"Real fighters show loyalty to the platform they grew on."

Fan expresses concern over the confirmed fight between DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh (Image via X)

There's also confusion surrounding whether DeenTheGreat's upcoming bout is an actual fight or merely a sparring session. Although Deen referred to it as a "spar" in his post, it remains uncertain whether it will entail a formal fight with a referee and scheduled rounds.