“He didn’t wanna quit” - KSI gives his take on spar with IShowSpeed, wants to sign streamer in Misfits Boxing 

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" gave his take on the sparring session with YouTuber and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." Since the match was an exhibition, there was no official winner declared. Nevertheless, JJ tapped out as a gesture of respect for the 18-year-old, who was visibly exhausted and out of breath.

Despite having recently picked up the gloves, Darren put up a commendable fight against KSI, who is already an experienced and seasoned boxer with several years of training under his belt. Reacting to the spar, JJ said:

"He has a lot of heart. Even in the end when I had to forfeit, he didn't wanna quit. It's unbelievable man. The cardio as well. He was doing laps there. He did a few kilometers in there."

(Timestamp: 00:49)

"Get him on Misfits" - KSI wants IShowSpeed in the YouTube boxing scene

Those unfamiliar must know that KSI co-owns Misfits Boxing, a boxing promotional company. So far, Misfits has successfully orchestrated notable influencer boxing events in both the USA and the UK.

IShowSpeed might be emerging as a new name in the scene, as JJ has expressed a wholehearted willingness to invite him. He said:

"Get him on Misfits bro. I would happily have him on Misfits. Legit, there's a lot of people who could fight. A lot of people he could definitely beat. I think it would be huge for him."

(VOD for the entire stream)

Speaking about the streamer, who was visibly in tears following the spar, JJ said:

"Yeah, he's very upset because, I guess he wanted me on my ar*e. He wanted me knocked out. I think he does (believe that he can KO him)."

He added:

"I think it's also good that we did this for charity, the Anthony Walker Foundation. That's why we've done this spar, just to raise awareness and hopefully, eventually, get rid of racism."

What did the fans say?

Despite IShowSpeed shedding tears in the end, the online community showered him with praise for his performance. Here are some of the top comments made to the JJ interview:

Fans react to the sparring match (Image via YouTube/Fred Talks Fighting)

This isn't the only sport in which the two faced off against each other. Earlier this year, in September, IShowSpeed went up against KSI in the Sidemen Charity Football Match. Click here to know what happened when IShowSpeed took his penalty against KSI.