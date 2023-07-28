BREAKING: Logan Paul and KSI to fight on the same night on the PRIME card

It appears as though both Logan Paul and KSI will be fighting on the same night when they host the PRIME card. The event is scheduled to take place at AO Arena in Manchester on October 28.

KSI took to Twitter to make the exciting announcement for his fans that both he and the WWE superstar host will be competing against different opponents at the event.

He wrote:

"The PRIME card is here!...We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV...Opponents will be announced soon...October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester"

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, 'The Maverick', on the other hand, is excited to get back in the circle and compete again.

He mentioned that the influencer told him his opponent has been decided and reminded him that he continues to train despite not competing since fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2021. He wrote:

"I’m f---ing pumped, man. It’s been so long since I had a boxing fight and I feel like I've kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don't train wrestling, I train boxing."

It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul and KSI's opponents will be and whether they will be former MMA fighters. KSI has been linked to bouts with the likes of Tyron Woodley in the past, while the Impaulsive host was linked to a bout with Nate Diaz prior to his brother getting the fight.