How to watch KSI vs. IShowSpeed boxing clash? US, UK, and Canada timing, streaming details, and everything you need to know

KSI is undoubtedly among the most popular social media personalities today and is known for being the face of PRIME Hydration drinks alongside Logan Paul. He's also credited with kickstarting the influencer boxing trend, with his amateur bouts against Paul and Joe Weller paving the way for other influencers to follow suit.

The YouTuber last faced Tommy Fury, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother, in a professional bout in October in Manchester. While he looked promising in the opening rounds, Fury ultimately won the six-round contest via unanimous decision. However, the SIDEMEN star is ready to bounce back.

KSI is set to face American streamer IShowSpeed in a unique boxing match on December 15, the same day as Jake Paul's fight against Andre August. The KSI vs. IShowSpeed match isn't an officially sanctioned bout, and the two will only be sparring for charity.

Fans will be able to donate money during the live stream, all of which will go to the Anthony Walker Foundation, which supports victims of racism by providing educational opportunities, victim support services, and promoting equity.

Fans can catch the sparring session live on IShowSpeed's official YouTube channel for free. As per Dexerto, the stream will begin on Friday, December 15, at 4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

KSI loses appeal to overturn decision of Tommy Fury fight

The PBA recently rejected KSI's appeal to have Tommy Fury's unanimous decision win overturned. The two went head-to-head in the main event of the DAZN x Misfits: The Prime Card in October. As mentioned, Fury won the contest via a unanimous decision, which was later deemed controversial by many.

Many who watched the fight found it hard to believe that Tommy Fury defeated the YouTuber on points despite having given a point deduction for landing multiple shots to the back of his opponent's head.

In the aftermath, the Englishman revealed that he would be appealing the decision immediately and stated that he was "robbed" of a win. Unfortunately for him, the PBA rejected his appeal, and the result stayed.

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, recently confirmed the news and stated that they will continue fighting the decision. A tweet by boxing reporter Michael Benson quoted Taylor's official statement. It read:

"We will now move to the second of three possible stages of the appeal, as we continue to fight to have the decision of the bout rightly overturned."

