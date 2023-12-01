"We continue to fight" - KSI's appeal to overturn decision of Tommy Fury fight rejected by PBA, manager discloses next steps

KSI's appeal for his majority decision loss to Tommy Fury to be overturned has been rejected.

'The Nightmare' faced Fury in the main-event of the DAZN x Misfits Prime Card back in October. The two social media stars faced-off for six rounds in a largely uneventful bout that Ariel Helwani described on commentary as 'unwatchable'.

The most significant moment of the fight came in the second round, when 'TNT' was deducted a point for landing multiple shots to the back of the YouTube star's head. Despite that, Tommy Fury was given the nod on the scorecards, clinching a majority decision victory 57–56, 57–56, 57–57.

The result was seen as controversial, as KSI and many fans couldn't believe Fury walked away victorious whilst suffering a point deduction. The 30-year-old labeled the result a 'robbery' in his post-fight interview and stated he would be immediately appealing the decision.

Now a month on from submitting his appeal, 'JJ' has learned that it has been rejected by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

Mams Taylor, his manager, responded to the news and confirmed they will continue to fight the decision. Courtesy of talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, Taylor said:

"We will now move to the second of three possible stages of the appeal, as we continue to fight to have the decision of the bout rightly overturned."

Misfits co-president discusses potential KSI vs. Jake Paul bout

Misfits co-president and KSI's manager Mams Taylor believes a boxing bout against Jake Paul is the fight to make next.

'The Nightmare' has been pushing for a clash against Paul for a number of years and hoped to secure the fight if he defeated Tommy Fury. Although he came up short, both Paul and KSI now hold losses to 'TNT', meaning a fight between them makes sense on paper.

Despite KSI hinting at retirement, Taylor has stated that should 'JJ' return for another bout, it would be against Jake Paul. Courtesy of Michael Benson, Taylor said:

"I think that [Jake Paul] is the fight to make if JJ says, 'I wanna fight again'. Obviously there is another big, big fight for JJ we've spoken about. Maybe it's not as complicated as it seems to make that fight."

