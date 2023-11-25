“The fight to make” – Misfit co-president discusses KSI vs. Jake Paul fight and hints at potential Conor McGregor clash

KSI vs. Jake Paul is a boxing matchup fans have been clamoring for for years now. Unfortunately, neither man took the opportunity to schedule the bout when they both had the luster of their undefeated records. Then, when the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor arose, their priorities changed.

However, the co-president of Misfits Boxing has just released a statement revealing that if the Englishman opts for a return to the squared circle, KSI vs. Jake Paul is the fight to make. This was shared on X/Twitter by boxing reporter Michael Benson, who also implied that a Conor McGregor bout is in consideration.

"Misfits' Mams Taylor on KSI's boxing future: 'I think that [Jake Paul] is the fight to make if JJ says, 'I wanna fight again'. Obviously there is another big, big fight for JJ we've spoken about. Maybe it's not as complicated as it seems to make that fight.'"

Both YouTubers are hostile towards one another, and the KSI vs. Jake Paul fight is punctuated by a heated rivalry that stretches back several years. Whether the bout will come to fruition remains to be seen, especially given Jake Paul's statements about becoming a world champion boxer.

He will begin his journey with a boxing match against Andre August on December 15 in Orlando, Florida. If Paul is successful in December and continues to score victories over professional boxers as he climbs the rankings ladder, he will almost certainly abandon the influencer boxing world.

But until then, fans can only hope.

When KSI vs. Jake Paul briefly took a backseat to KSI vs. Conor McGregor

While KSI vs. Jake Paul has been clamored for, KSI vs. Conor McGregor is a fight that wasn't even conceivable in anyone's mind until Anthony Joshua's boxing clinic against Robert Helenius. During the bout, the Irishman stunned the combat sports world by issuing a bare-knuckle boxing challenge to the YouTuber.

This all took place on August 12, 2023. However, McGregor has since walked back on his challenge, claiming that he wasn't being serious. Instead, he now appears focused on his UFC return, which still has no official date, despite fans having been waiting since February.