“Needs to get humbled” - KSI's heated feud with Jake Paul drives a wedge between him and his fans

The verbal bad blood between KSI and Jake Paul is going on relentlessly. The duo have been exchanging barbs with each other regularly for some time. In the most recent attack on Paul, KSI taunted him, which led his fans to jump in and offer their comments on the situation.

"When I beat Tommy, you and him can rematch to fight me. I’m the final boss. That’s how this all plays out."

Check out the tweets below:

When I beat Tommy, you and him can rematch to fight me. I'm the final boss. That's how this all plays out.

kenny @crankygameplays @KSI KSI needs to get humbled

See some comments below:

"You ain’t beating anyone, only way you can is with your elbow."

"Didn’t you return to boxing to “f*ck up Jake Paul”? Don’t be acting like your the biggest influencer boxer. Jake is the one who’s drawing the attention and fighting 10 rounders."

"This humbling will hit different."

See some more fan reactions below:

KSI reacts to Jake Paul's decision win over Nate Diaz

The YouTube influencer turned boxer Jake Paul defeated UFC veteran Nate Diaz on points in a boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5. The fight between the two opened with dramatic scenes as the social media influencer hurt the MMA star in the opening round. Despite struggling in the initial phase of his boxing debut, Diaz improved as the fight proceeded.

In the fifth round of the fight, Paul landed a clean left hook on Diaz and scored a knockdown but couldn't find a finish. With the fighters looking tired as the fight progressed toward its end, Paul's boxing experience came in handy for him. In the end, Jake Paul was declared the winner by a unanimous decision, but Nate Diaz claimed moral victory and jubilantly stood tall in the squared circle.

Many were not impressed by Jake Paul's performance, including KSI, who called it "terrible" and also used the opportunity to promote his own boxing bout against Tommy Fury, scheduled to take place in October this year.

"That Jake Paul performance was terrible. October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge."

Check out his tweet below:

That Jake Paul performance was terrible. October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now