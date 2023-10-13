Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card weigh-in results - How much do Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KSI and others weigh ahead of high-voltage clashes?

With the verbal feud now behind them, KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis had their final face-off during the ceremonial weigh-ins for Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event on Friday.

The high-profile event boasts a lineup of 11 bouts, including six championship clashes. The headlining match will see KSI facing off against Tommy Fury, both defending their undefeated records while vying for the Misfits cruiserweight title. During the weigh-in, KSI tipped the scales at 181.3 pounds, while 'TNT' registered 182.6 pounds.

In the co-main of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card, a six-round exhibition bout will showcase Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Paul registering 194.4 pounds, while 'El Jefe' came in at 195 pounds for their cruiserweight contest.

Complete results for Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card weigh-in

KSI (181.3 lbs) vs. Tommy Fury (182.6 lbs): cruiserweight bout

Logan Paul (194.4 lbs) vs. Dillon Danis (195): cruiserweight bout

Salt Papi (161.9 lbs) vs. Slim Albaher (163.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Deen the Great (129.3 lbs) vs. Walid Sharks (128.2 lbs): lightweight bout

King Kenny (168.7 lbs) vs. Anthony Taylor (169.8 lbs): light heavyweight bout

Whindersson Nunes (174.8 lbs) vs. My Mate Nate (173.5 lbs): light heavyweight bout

Wassabi Lmao (163.9 lbs) and NichLmao (164.4 lbs) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (164.4 lbs) and BDave (164.7 lbs): tag team title bout

Preliminary Card

Swarmz (171 lbs) vs. Ed Matthews (164.1 lbs): light heavyweight bout

S-X (212 lbs) vs. DTG (217.8 lbs): heavyweight bout

Astrid Wett (112.2 lbs) vs. Alexia Grace (110.5 lbs): flyweight bout

Chase DeMoor (241 lbs) vs. Tempo Arts (273.6 lbs): heavyweight bout