"LOL na this is bad": Adin Ross reacts to DeenTheGreat claiming Misfits threatened to also sue Slim for defending him

A day after Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" made a post on X saying Misfits Boxing was threatening to sue him for taking part in Adin Ross's boxing event, he has gone on to claim that the organization has apparently threatened to also take legal action against Slim "TheHitman" for defending him. Nuideen once again took to his social media to say his piece.

DeenTheGreat wrote:

"Smh!! NOT only is misfits threatening to sue me for a free spar on Adin’s stream, but they’re now threatening to sue Slim too for defending me.. who’s next?"

Kick streamer Adin Ross has reacted to the post in a brief reply, stating:

"LOL na this is bad"

DeenTheGreat's feud with Misfits Boxing continues about appearing on Adin Ross's event on Kick

The feud between Misfits Boxing and DeenTheGreat continues after the YouTuber-turned boxer claimed that even fellow fighters associated with the organization are being targeted for defending him. For context, popular Kick livestreamer Adin Ross has been trying to put together an event on the platform.

With the rise in influencer boxing in recent years, it is not a big stretch for someone like Adin to do one for Kick, and in a recent broadcast, he talked with Nuideen about doing a bit of sparring for the event. As it turned out, the boxer was onboard with the event, and to the amusement of the viewers and others in the community, it seemed that the professional fighter would end up coming to the event.

However, sometime after the conversation with the Kick streamer, DeenTheGreat made the claim that Misfits, the organization that he has a contract with, had denied his request to appear at Adin Ross's event, even though he was not going to get paid for it. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Crazy how I’m sparring on Adin’s stream on the 16th with Adam, not getting paid for it, and Misfits is threatening to sue me."

That said, he did seem committed to still honoring his word to Ross and closed out the post telling his followers that they would see him on March 16, 2024. Slim "TheHitman" had come out in support, noting that what Misfits Boxing was doing by threatening to sue for an apparent breach of contract was not "cool."

DeenTheGreat's post about Misfits suing Slim has garnered a lot of reactions, with many people calling out the organization. Here are some of the general reactions from X.

Fans calling out KSI for a charity fight with IShowSpeed (Image via @WayneAlt1/X)

Some fans have also been calling KSI, co-founder of Misfits, a hypocrite for doing a charity boxing match with YouTube streamer IShowSpeed.