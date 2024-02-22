"He can't even talk about himself fighting anyone " - Fans react as KSI reveals his "dream Misfits Boxing match-ups"

Fans have urged JJ "KSI," popular YouTuber, boxer, and now a YouTube streamer, to discuss potential boxing matches involving himself instead of others. For context, during his latest stream (February 21), JJ was questioned about his "dream Misfits Boxing match-ups". In response, he mentioned notable figures such as former footballer Wayne Rooney and streamers Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat.

Naturally, fans are eager for JJ to return to boxing, with the most anticipated fight being against Jake Paul. However, discussions between the two haven't been the smoothest. Reacting to JJ's latest clip, one X.com user remarked:

"Notice that he can't even talk about himself fighting anyone."

What did KSI say about IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and more?

As the founder and owner of Misfits Boxing, KSI has expressed his interest in involving celebrities and streamers in his fight cards. During his recent stream, he unveiled a list of potential match-ups he would like to witness.

Among the individuals he'd like to see step up to the ring was former footballer Wayne Rooney. Rooney has previously been in talks with a possible fight with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. Adding to this, JJ said:

"I mean Gib (AnEsonGib) vs Slim (Slim Albaher), that would be amazing, but I don't know if that's ever going to happen. Imagine Wayne Rooney and HSTikkyTokky. I think that could be jokes."

He also added the likes of IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, debuting in the influencer boxing scene:

"...or HSTikkyTokky and, what's his name, Bradley. Bradley Martyn, yeah. I think that could be funny. Speed (IShowSpeed) vs Kai (Kai Cenat)."

Of course, it's important to note that these match-ups are purely hypothetical, and the chances of them materializing at this point are relatively low.

Fans react to KSI's clip

The clip was shared on X.com by a verified KSI fan page, which garnered a lot of reactions online. Here are some of the notable ones:

Here are some other reactions:

Despite Wayne Rooney's prominence in football, the idea of a potential fight between him and Jake Paul isn't entirely far-fetched. Recently, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has discussed the possibility of Rooney facing off against the younger Paul brothers in a boxing ring.