"He used to box" - Eddie Hearn backs Wayne Rooney to defeat high-profile boxer

Eddie Hearn believes that Wayne Rooney could defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match.

The former football legend and manager has been linked to a potential fight in recent weeks. While he's known more for his work on the field, Rooney has boxed since he was a teenager. Ultimately, he decided to focus on his football career instead.

That being said, the 38-year-old has reportedly been interested in a one-off boxing match as of late. If Rooney winds up fighting in the ring, Hearn believes that the retired footballer would do quite well.

In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, the head of Matchroom was asked about Rooney's boxing future. There, Hearn praised the former football manager and stated that he would likely do quite well.

In fact, Hearn has an opponent in mind for Rooney, that being Paul. If that potential boxing match comes to fruition, the promoter is backing the legendary football player to defeat 'The Problem Child'.

Speaking with DAZN Boxing, Hearn stated:

"He used to box, he was actually an amateur, he knows how to look after himself. I think he would like to have a go... [I would like to see him fight] Jake Paul. Wayne Rooney against Jake Paul, at Old Trafford, it's a huge event, and I back Wayne Rooney to win it."

Wayne Rooney opens up on talk of a potential boxing match

Wayne Rooney probably won't box, but never say never.

Earlier this week, the former manager was asked about the rumors of a fight. Speaking with the We Are The Overlap Podcast, Rooney confirmed that he was in discussions to fight in KSI's Misfits Boxing.

He added that opponents were already being discussed. Later, Misfits Boxing commentator True Geordie indicated that 'The Nightmare' himself could be the man to face Rooney later this year.

However, don't expect to see the retired player stepping into the ring in the near future. Speaking in the interview, Rooney stated that while he wouldn't rule out boxing, he was focused on getting back into coaching.

He stated:

"You never know... [But] at the moment, I want to get back into management, not boxing. They've just been in touch to fight, yeah. There's been a few [opponents thrown around] obviously, Misfits have been in [touch] and that's been all over the news. But, listen, I want to focus on getting back into management."

