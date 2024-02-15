Wayne Rooney clears the air on rumors of him fighting in a boxing match

Wayne Rooney has opened up on rumors of a potential boxing match.

The British football legend is one of the most recognizable faces to come out of the UK in the last few decades. A longtime player, Rooney has become a manager in recent years. A former coach of Derby Country and D.C. United, he was named the manager of Birmingham City last year.

However, last month, Rooney was sacked from the coaching position. Quickly, there was speculation about what the legendary player would do next. However, he wasn't linked to another coaching job. Instead, he was linked to an appearance in the boxing ring.

Earlier this week, reports of a Wayne Rooney boxing match spread like wildfire. The British legend had reportedly entered talks with KSI's Misfits Boxing, to compete later this year. The influencer boxing promotion has had many stars compete over the last two years, but Rooney would be by far the biggest.

That being said, Rooney isn't entirely sure about the opportunity. Speaking in a recent interview with The Overlap, he was asked about the rumor. There, he confirmed that he had spoken to Misfits Boxing.

However, he also added:

"You never know... [But] at the moment, I want to get back into management, not boxing. They've just been in touch to fight, yeah. There's been a few [opponents thrown around] obviously, Misfits have been in [touch] and that's been all over the news. But, listen, I want to focus on getting back into management."

Has Wayne Rooney boxed before? See the football legend spar

While Wayne Rooney has never boxed before professionally, he's no stranger to fighting.

If the football legend competes in Misfits Boxing, it will be the first time he's ever had a sanctioned fight. However, while that is the case, Rooney has trained off and on for quite a few years now.

Whenever Rooney was just a schoolboy, he began training in both boxing and football. While he wound up going with the latter, he's seemingly stayed in good shape and trained consistently since then.

That being said, there's not a lot of footage of Rooney training. The only real meaningful clip came out in 2015, which saw him sparring with his friend Phil Bardsley. While neither man is taking it that seriously, it's clear that Rooney is no stranger to throwing punches.

