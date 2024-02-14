Manchester United legend considering shocking one-off boxing match with Misfits, per reports 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly in the early negotiation stage for a potential combat sports debut under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Between 2004 and 2017, Rooney played football, also known as soccer, for Manchester United in the Premier League. The Liverpool native became the all-time leader scored in club history, solidifying himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Following his playing career, Rooney pursued several coaching jobs with Birmingham City in the Championship League. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old legend was fired, raising questions about what is next for him.

Earlier today, Mirror Sport reported Rooney could be interested in a boxing match with the influencer-led promotion Misifts. Boxing reporter Michael Benson re-shared the report by saying this on X:

“Wayne Rooney is reportedly in early talks with Misfits Boxing as he is contemplating having a one-off fight. [According to @MirrorSport]”

In 2015, Rooney engaged in a friendly boxing sparring match with his former teammate Phil Bardsley. The encounter took place in Rooney’s kitchen, with the Manchester legend being knocked down brutally by a jab. The footage has since been re-posted numerous times over the years.

Watch Rooney and Bardsley sparring in 2015 below:

Fans offer potential opponents for Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s Misfits Boxing debut

It should be noted that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is likely a long way away from making his boxing debut. With that said, fans in the comment section of Michael Benson’s X post have offered various potential opponents for Rooney, with some being serious and others jokes:

“Wayne Rooney vs Jake Paul at Wembley stadium”

“Rooney v Bardsley 2”

“Rooney vs John Fury could save Dazn.”

“Deji vs Wayne Rooney @MamsTaylor what we thinking”

“Wayne Rooney vs Ronaldo?”

Misfits Boxing has not announced when they will host their first event of 2024. MF & DAZN X Series 12 was the last event held, which took place on Jan. 20, with Luis Pineda defeating Ed Matthews by second-round knockout.

