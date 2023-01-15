WATCH: Former KSI opponent makes return during Misfits Boxing 4 event

KSI's former opponent, Luis Alcaraz Pineda, made a triumphant return during today's Misfits Boxing 4 event.

The card is currently slated to be headlined by 'The Nightmare' taking on Faze Temper. While the British YouTuber was initially slated to face Dillon Danis, 'El Jefe' wound up pulling out of the pay-per-view main event earlier this month.

With that in mind, Thomas Oliveira (founder of Faze Clan and 1-1 professional boxer) got the nod to the main event. The gaming YouTuber was previously attached to the card, but his opponent wasn't revealed. In fact, it wasn't going to be revealed until fight night.

Following the change in the main event, it was unknown if the mystery opponent will still be competing. This week, fans got confirmation that the fight night reveal is still going ahead, with fellow influencer BDave replacing Faze Temper.

That mystery opponent turned out to be Luis Alcaraz Pineda, as seen during the Misfits Boxing 4 card. The Mexican boxer famously stepped in on short notice to fight KSI last August and was demolished in a one-sided TKO loss.

Despite the defeat, the 23-year-old became well-liked in the crossover boxing community due to his heart and willingness to compete. Based on the crowd reaction during the reveal, fans were very happy to see Pineda back in the ring.

See Luis Alcaraz Pineda's entrance in the video below:

Did Luis Alcaraz Pineda win on KSI's undercard?

While his first performance in the Misfits Boxing ring didn't go over well, Luis Alcaraz Pineda made the best of his return.

The Mexican journeyman boxer famously stepped up on short notice in August, becoming KSI's second opponent in one night. 'The Nightmare' battered Pineda and wound up winning by third-round knockout.

Despite the defeat, the 23-year-old became a bit of a fan favorite because of his willingness to compete, and his heart. Upon his surprise return, Pineda showed a lot more than what fans thought he had.

During the surprise bout against BDave, Luis Alcaraz Pineda wound up battering the YouTuber. He dominated the first round and landed a devastating knockdown in the next frame. While BDave did his best to rally in the third, it was too little, too late.

The Mexican boxer wound up earning the win by unanimous decision. With that, Alcaraz's professional record moved to 3-8, while the YouTuber fell to 0-1, as the bout was his pro debut.

