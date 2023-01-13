KSI's Misfits Boxing signs five-year contract with DAZN

KSI and Misfits Boxing will seemingly be sticking around for the long haul.

Last August, 'The Nightmare' made his return on DAZN pay-per-view. While the British superstar made headlines for knocking out two opponents, Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda, in one night, the event was also major for a different reason.

The card was the first-ever Misfits Boxing event as well. The promotion was started by the British YouTuber last year with the intention of cleaning up the crossover boxing scene and giving celebrities a place to compete.

The upstart promotion also looks to function differently than other promoters. While Jake Paul formed his own promotional stable dubbed 'Most Valuable Promotions', Misfits Boxing is a bit different.

Instead of promoting individual fighters, they instead look to create their own titles and function similarly to a promotion such as the UFC. While other promoters have tried and failed a similar premise, that hasn't happened yet here.

Instead, KSI and Misfits Boxing are off to a hot start, with three successful events in the books and a fourth happening this weekend. Ahead of the card, DAZN announced that they had signed a five-year deal with the promotion to broadcast them.

The terms of the deal aren't entirely known but are expected to function similarly to their current agreement. DAZN will likely broadcast several events per year on their streaming service, with major events being $19.99 on pay-per-view.

See the announcement below:

When will KSI fight next?

KSI is expected to headline Misfits Boxing 4 against Faze Temper on DAZN pay-per-view this Saturday night.

'The Nightmare' was initially expected to face Dillon Danis at the event. However, the Bellator MMA welterweight fighter pulled out of the main event earlier this month, with claims that he was unprepared.

As a result, Thomas Oliveria, also known as Faze Temper, received the nod for the main event. The Brazilian currently holds a professional boxing record of 1-1, and is mostly known for making gaming content on YouTube.

Beyond his content creation, Temper does have some boxing ability, as best evidenced by his knockout of Overtflow in November. Furthermore, for his fight against the British star, he's training with Deontay Wilder's coach, Malik Scott.

While his main event nod did come on short notice, the 29-year-old was previously booked for the card. Temper was initially slated to fight in the event against a mystery opponent that wouldn't be revealed until fight night.

Due to his new fight against KSI, that reveal won't be happening.

