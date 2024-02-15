Wayne Rooney's boxing aspirations allegedly leave wife Coleen "worried", per reports

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is reportedly worried about the Brit stepping into the boxing ring.

The football legend was sacked from his managerial role at Birmingham City last month. While many figured that Rooney would likely be in the running for another coaching job, other reports quickly emerged.

In the last week, various reports have linked the British legend to Misfits Boxing. The KSI-led promotion has had many stars get in the ring before, but Rooney would be by far the biggest. Given the fact that he's trained in the sport for quite a while, the move makes some sense.

Earlier today, Rooney even appeared in an interview and confirmed the two sides were in discussions. While he added that he was still largely focused on football and coaching, he said to "never say never", about boxing.

Expand Tweet

However, his wife, Coleen Rooney, is reportedly not big on the news. In a recent report from The Sun, a source close to Rooney's wife stated:

"Coleen is naturally worried. She doesn’t want to see Wayne get hurt, and part of her wishes he would just stick to the gym work. But, at the same time, she’s proud of the way he has focused on it and thrown his heart and soul into the training. So, if he does go through with it, she’ll definitely support him."

Misfits Boxing's True Geordie confirms talks of Wayne Rooney boxing match

Misfits Boxing commentator True Geordie has opened up on his company's talks with Wayne Rooney.

The news of the football legend potentially stepping into the ring was naturally massive. However, beyond those brief comments in an interview from Rooney earlier today, not a lot has been confirmed about the news.

Not long after the ex-coach stated that the two sides were in touch, True Geordie came forward. The YouTuber is currently one of Misfits Boxing's main commentators and a part of their 'Small Council', which determines rankings.

In a recent video, he confirmed that discussions were real between the two sides. Furthermore, Geordie opined that if Rooney signs with the company, he could be matched up with one of their biggest stars in the form of KSI.

In a recent video, the commentator said:

"I can tell you right now, I've known about this for weeks, and weeks, and weeks... This is real, and there's every possibility if Wayne Rooney accepts the offer and he's got the balls to get in the ring, we could see KSI vs. Wayne Rooney this year."

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet