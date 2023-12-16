KSI downplays Jake Paul's knockout victory over "cab driver" Andre August

KSI wasn't impressed by Jake Paul vs. Andre August.

'The Problem Child' returned to the ring last night in Orlando, Florida, against pro boxer August, who was fresh off a unanimous decision win earlier this year. That win snapped a four-year hiatus and was enough for him to earn a bout against Paul.

However, his time for celebrating was brief. In the main event of a DAZN headliner last night, the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a first-round knockout win. August went down after a massive uppercut and was met with a wave from Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August was going down at the exact same time as KSI vs. IShowSpeed. 'The Nightmare' decided to book a charity sparring match with the young influencer, mainly to troll his longtime foe. In the sparring match, he predictably dominated.

In a recent interview with FredTalksFighting, the British boxer offered a brief reaction to Paul's win. There, he downplayed the victory, calling August a "cab driver". KSI stated:

"Am I shocked? No. We all know Jake just looks for super easy fights and he fought a cab driver this time so yeah. It is what it is. I don't really care about him, I didn't even know he was fighting. I didn't even know he was fighting at the same time as me."

See his comments in the video below (5:00):

What's next after Jake Paul vs. Andre August?

At last night's Jake Paul vs. Andre August presser, there wasn't a lot of talk of KSI.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' have been in talks to fight for the last few years. Sadly, attempts to fight in 2023 have hit a brick wall in the form of weight issues. On Friday night, Paul tipped the scales at 200 pounds.

Meanwhile, KSI's last fight with Tommy Fury saw him weigh in at 181 pounds. It could be that the years of failed talks have led Paul to somewhat move on from the contest.

At last night's press conference, Jake Paul mocked KSI's sparring match with IShowSpeed. Rather than fighting the influencer, he instead showed interest in facing his foe's former coach, Viddal Riley (10-0).

At the presser, Paul stated:

“Yeah, for sure that could happen. That would be interesting. He has a name, a profile, and that’s something that excites me for sure. As I go down this path I’m gonna continue to challenge myself and grow and grow, and some of those names start popping into the equation."