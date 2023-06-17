"Not a big enough draw" - Tommy Fury downplays fight with fellow prospect Viddal Riley

Tommy Fury has no interest in facing Viddal Riley anytime soon.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since his February clash with Jake Paul. The fight had been long in the making, as they had been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions. In the ESPN pay-per-view main event earlier this year, Fury won by a split decision.

That victory was a massive one, as it gave the British star a WBC cruiserweight ranking. Following the fight, he was linked to a rematch with 'The Problem Child', but those plans were abandoned in favor of a clash with KSI. 'The Nightmare' is another YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is coming off a no-contest with Joe Fournier in May.

Nonetheless, Tommy Fury has been called out by Viddal Riley several times this year. 'The Rilest' is another highly-regarded cruiserweight prospect in the U.K., having scored a knockout win over Anees Taj earlier this month. In an interview, Fury discussed a possible fight against Riley.

There, 'TNT' downplayed the fight, opining that Riley isn't a big enough draw to face him. In an interview with Sky Sports, Fury stated:

“No disrespect, but Viddal's fighting a lot lower than me. Say what you want about opposition, but I'm fighting at a world championship level, I'm doing millions of PPV buys with all these big names. He's not a big enough draw."'

Who is Tommy Fury fighting next?

Tommy Fury is eyeing a fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI next.

'TNT' is coming off a win over Jake Paul In Feburary, handing the YouTuber his first loss. 'The Problem Child' was the first YouTuber defeated by Fury, but he seemingly won't be the last one.

In May, 'The Nightmare' scored a second-round knockout win over Joe Fournier. Although, the fight would later be reversed into being a no-contest, as he landed an elbow in the finishing sequence. Funnily enough, the British rapper used to be trained by the aforementioned Viddal Riley.

After the main event, Fury stormed the ring for a face-off with the YouTuber. In the interview with Sky Sports, Tommy Fury confirmed his future fight with KSI, as well as his plans to end YouTube Boxing. He stated:

"Everyone already kind of knows what's next for me. It's been teased for a minute, hopefully, we get this KSI fight for the line. I'll knock another YouTuber, that's my plan this year. I want to end YouTube Boxing within 12 months."

Poll : 0 votes