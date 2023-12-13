How much is Andre August getting paid to fight Jake Paul? Estimated payout information

Estimated Jake Paul vs. Andre August payouts can be found below.

This Friday night in Orlando, 'The Problem Child' is slated to return. Paul has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz, the first 10-round bout of his career. This time around, he's returning for an eight-round bout with the relatively unknown August.

The 10-1-1 boxer is coming off a unanimous decision victory earlier this year, his sixth win in a row. That winning streak was enough for him to get a crack at the YouTuber-turned-boxer, with their bout slated for this weekend.

Unlike other Jake Paul fights, this one has admittedly been lacking in promotion. Furthermore, this bout also won't air on pay-per-view and will be available to DAZN. Paul has admitted this bout is about getting experience rather than making money.

As of now, the Jake Paul vs. Andre August payouts haven't been released. It's worth noting that the YouTuber will likely make something close to what he did in his last bout against Nate Diaz. He reportedly pocketed 2 million dollars as his purse, excluding pay-per-view points.

However, that doesn't mean that Paul's payout against August will be that figure as well. In fact, he likely won't even be on fight night. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Problem Child' referenced that his plane costs $200,000 just to get there and that he wouldn't make much more than that figure.

Meanwhile, Sportslens estimated that August would make a minimum of $100,000 on fight night.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Who is expected to win?

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is a big fight, but it's clear why the YouTuber booked it.

'The Problem Child' has been very upfront about the fact that this bout is different than his previous. Paul has stated that this fight is about getting experience and working his way up the ranks of boxing.

This fight with the 10-1-1 pro boxer does pose some interesting stylistic issues. August is the more experienced fighter in this matchup, after all. However, he's been relatively inactive over the last few years and generally fights one weight class lower than Paul.

With that in mind, the betting odds aren't much of a shock. According to the latest odds from MGM, Jake Paul is currently a -500 favorite. Meanwhile, Andre August returns as a +400 underdog for the bout.