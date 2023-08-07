How much did Jake Paul make against Nate Diaz? Fight purse rumors disclosed

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight purses weren't released, but estimates have been released.

'The Problem Child' made his return to the ring over the weekend. The clash was Paul's first since his loss to Tommy Fury in February. Furthermore, the boxing match was also the YouTuber's longest to date, slated for ten rounds.

Ultimately, while the former UFC title challenger put forth a spirited effort, he still came up short. Paul scored a fifth-round knockdown, being propelled to a unanimous decision win. While Diaz felt that he would take over in the later rounds, that didn't happen.

Nonetheless, this was expected to be a career payday for Nate Diaz. However, Jake Paul's fight purse was somewhat of a mystery heading into the event. In fight week, the YouTuber revealed that he made upwards of $30 million for his loss to Fury in Saudi Arabia in the spring.

As of now, the Texas State Athletic Commission has declined to release payouts related to the event. However, estimates have come out, with The Independent reporting that Paul earned a minimum of $2 million for the event as his fight purse.

That being said, as the promoter, he will earn much more than that. Paul will receive additional cash from pay-per-view points, as well as any additional ticket sales or extra bonuses. All in all, he'll likely clear well over $10 million dollars when all is said and done, and that's a low estimate.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight purse: How much did the MMA star make?

Zach Rosenfield recently discussed Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight purses.

The Manager has worked with the former UFC title challenger for years. Ultimately, Rosenfield helped guide Diaz to a record-breaking fight purse, one that was the biggest of his combat sports career.

In a recent interview with BloodyElbow, Rosenfield discussed what Diaz would make for the event. There, Rosenfield revealed that his client would make a cut of everything tied to the event, including pay-per-views, tickets, merchandise, and more.

While Jake Paul's fight purse isn't known, the piece estimated that Nate Diaz would make between $15 and $20 million if all goes well. In the interview, Rosenfield was quoted as stating:

"Diaz will be getting a cut of everything: The pay-per-view, which they are partnering with DAZN for; The commercial (bar) pay-per-views; Tickets, with the gate projected to be over $3 million; Merchandise. And all levels of sponsorships, both in and out of the ring."

